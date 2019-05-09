Hilary Duff Flashes Huge Diamond Ring As She Confirms Engagement To Matthew Koma

Hilary's flashing her engagement ring after Mathew popped the question.

Hilary Duff is engaged – and she’s proudly showing off her huge diamond ring. The former Lizzie McGuire actress confirmed via her official Instagram account on May 9 that she and her longtime boyfriend will soon be walking down the aisle as she shared two sweet photos of the twosome together to announce that the musician had popped the question.

The first snap showed Hilary smiling from ear to ear alongside Matthew as she put her hand up towards the camera to reveal the bling on her ring finger. The second was a black and white photo of the newly engaged pair sharing a kiss as the actress and singer kept her left hand up to show off her new jewelry.

She didn’t explicitly reveal too much about the ring in the post, though the snap appeared to show that he proposed with a large white diamond on a yellow gold band.

Tagging their location as being New York City, the “Why Not” singer shared in the caption of the two photos that Matthew had officially asked her to be his wife after dating for more than two years. Koma posted the same photos to his own Instagram account and wrote, “I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff.”

The exciting engagement news comes just six months after Hilary and Matthew welcomed their first child together into the world, a baby girl named Banks. The actress is also mom to her 7-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to hockey star Mike Comrie. The former couple divorced in 2016 after six years of marriage.

In January of this year, Duff confessed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she and the musician weren’t in a rush to get married and were more focused on their baby daughter.

“Oh gosh, we are dealing with diapers and scheduling,” she joked at the time of being parents to a newborn when asked if an engagement was on the horizon. “I’m basically my son’s Uber driver with now a baby in the car too, so no, we are not thinking about that.”

Back in 2017 during an appearance on The Talk, Duff revealed that she and Koma had actually got together and broken up twice before they seriously started seeing each other. She confessed that their relationship was much stronger the third time around while also putting their love down to timing.

“I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated. Timing is such a big deal!” the Another Cinderella Story actress said at the time, per Entertainment Tonight.

“I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again,” she then confessed.

The couple actually worked closely on Hilary’s 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out., with Koma writing and producing several of the songs.

Koma wrote a number of the tracks on the release, including the title track, “Confetti” and the song “Arms Around a Memory,” which he wrote solo.