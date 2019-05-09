Hailey Baldwin’s Sister Dishes On Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Wedding Plans

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber may be legally married, but the couple reportedly hope to have a formal wedding ceremony in the future. Rumors were swirling at the beginning of the year that the two would have a wedding around Justin’s birthday in March, but those plans didn’t pan out. Hailey’s sister, Alaia Baldwin, spoke to US Weekly at the 10th annual Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball in New York City and revealed whether or not there are any wedding plans for her sister and brother-in-law in the near future.

“We will see. Who knows what their plans are. They’re very up and down, so I just I’ll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats — we don’t know!”

It sounds like there may not be any immediate plans for a wedding, but that doesn’t mean the couple won’t have any sometime this year. Of course, both Hailey and Justin are busy and have a lot going on in their lives. Hailey is a successful model and also is the host of Drop the Mic. Meanwhile, Justin is a singer who just recently revealed he is collaborating with Ed Sheeran on new music.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Justin teased that the new music will be released on Friday, May 10. Both he and Sheeran have been teasing the collaboration for weeks and Justin started what appeared to be a countdown to the new music.

On Thursday, Justin took to Twitter to announce that fans were close to the release of the new music.

“Less than 24 hours until new music. I don’t care.”

Hailey and Justin shocked fans when they married last fall in a quiet courthouse ceremony in New York City. The couple had been dating for only a few months and while they were engaged, the quick wedding seemingly came out of nowhere. Despite the fact that they married quickly, the couple have been happy together. Justin often posts photos of him with his wife to his social media and Hailey does the same. However, as previously reported by Inquisitr, she admitted to Cosmopolitan that she tries not to read comments on Instagram.

Hailey’s sister even talked about Justin and what she likes best about her brother in law revealing that he is his “genuine self.”

“I appreciate that he is always his genuine self, and that’s what I’d say I like the most about him.”

It sounds like Justin is liked by Hailey’s family and that is what is important!