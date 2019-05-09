Carly Waddell, Evan Bass Expecting Second Baby Together, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Reveal

There is another Bachelor franchise baby on the way! Carly Waddell and Evan Bass just revealed that they are expecting their second child together, and fans are going wild over the news.

Carly revealed the big news via her Instagram page on Thursday morning. The news doesn’t necessarily come as a total surprise to Bachelor in Paradise fans, though.

The Inquisitr recently detailed that Carly and Evan were actively discussing working toward having another child. Now, it would seem that Carly may have actually been pregnant at that time, but not ready to publicly announce as much yet.

Baby Bass will join big sister Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, who is currently 14 months old. As People notes, the family also includes Evan’s three sons from a former relationship — Ensley, Liam, and Nathan.

Carly, 33, and Evan, 36, fell in love during Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Their romance didn’t exactly get off to a fiery-hot start though. At one point, Bass even essentially faked an illness to get some attention and support from Waddell, and she had openly talked about not being attracted to him.

Evan’s strategy and persistence eventually worked, as the two left Bachelor in Paradise engaged. They got married back where it all began the following summer, and announced their pregnancy with Bella very soon after that. In fact, the two apparently learned they were expecting while in Mexico for their wedding.

Waddell’s Instagram post shared some great shots of Bella looking surprised, and Bass shared a pregnancy announcement via his Instagram page, too. In typical Evan style, he incorporated some jokes within his announcement.

In fact, Evan couldn’t resist a bit of a dig at the advertising and promotional posts that former Bachelor contestants, including his wife, often turn to. Bass has always made a bit of fun of this influencer trend, even if he has dipped his toes in the water a bit himself after all this time.

Loading...

Carly and Evan’s baby joins a big circle of Bachelor franchise little ones. Her franchise bestie Jade Roper is currently expecting her second child with husband Tanner Tolbert, and The Inquisitr has noted that their baby boy is due in August.

Other Bachelor franchise babies include Ashley and JP Rosenbaum’s two children, Desiree and Chris Siegfried’s two sons, as well as two somewhat older kids for Trista and Ryan Sutter. Sean and Catherine Lowe have two sons, Molly and Jason Mesnick have a daughter, and Peyton and Chris Lambton recently welcomed their second child as well.

It doesn’t look as if Carly Waddell and Evan Bass know their baby’s gender yet, but a reveal on that front will probably come soon. Bachelor in Paradise fans are thrilled to hear that Bella will soon become a big sister, and they can’t wait for additional updates.