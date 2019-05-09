John Mulaney Reveals ‘SNL’ Boss Not A Fan Of Pete Davidson’s Body Art

Pete Davidson’s boss at Saturday Night Live, Lorne Micheals is reportedly not a big fan of the many tattoos the comedian has on his body reports Page Six. Apparently, it wasn’t Michaels nor Davidson who revealed the tidbit of information to the public but Davidson’s pal, comedian John Mulaney.

Mulaney was speaking to fans during a Q&A at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston reported Page Six and revealed that he once spoke to the SNL boss about Davidson’s tattoos after the topic came up in conversation. He has been performing in a comedy show with Davidson, who was also answering questions from fans.

The comedian explained that Michaels reportedly said to him, “He keeps getting tattoos and, you know, they’re coming up the neck. I get it if you’re a girl and it’s on your neck, or if you’re like a boy in the Army.”

Davidson then quipped of another conversation he had with Michaels where he joked, “We were sitting down and Lorne goes ‘So, you have a tattoo of a wolf. Is that so you won’t forget what they look like?'”

The Saturday Night Live star has been touring with Mulaney where they work together delivering their skewed take on the world in a series of comedy shows and taking the audience with them on their journey.

Mulaney was a writer on Saturday Night Live for six seasons from 2008-12. He has three stand-up comedy specials available on Netflix: New in Town, The Comeback Kid, and his most recent, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City for which he won an Emmy Award.

Davidson has appeared on the series for five years thus far, beginning when he was just 20-years-old. The comedian shot his first one-hour stand up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 2016 “30 Under 30.” He can currently be seen in the Netflix film about heavy metal band Motley Crue titled The Dirt.

Perhaps Davidson is best known for his romantic exploits. He began dating writer Cazzie David in May 2016 and the couple split two years later, officially ending their on-again, off-again relationship in early 2018 weeks before Davidson hooked up with pop singer Ariana Grande.

Grande and Davidson became engaged in June 2018, weeks after they started dating and ended both their engagement and relationship that same year in October.

Just three months later, Davidson began dating actress Kate Beckinsale, but their relationship ended four months later, in April 2019.

Mulaney has been married to Annamarie Tendler since 2014. The couple married in a venue at New York’s Catskill Mountains.