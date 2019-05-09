Bikini Model Devin Brugman Puts Full Booty On Display In Racy Thong

Bikini model Devin Brugman is no stranger to flaunting her fabulous physique on social media. After all, she and her best pal, Natasha Oakley, have built an entire brand around their love for swimsuits and traveling. Brugman is currently in Bali with a handful of her friends, and the model took to Instagram to floor her fans with a shot of herself staring out onto the gorgeous, crystal blue waters surrounding her villa, and her followers went absolutely wild for the snap.

For the photo, Brugman chose an all black, two-piece bikini that clung to her every curve. The bottoms, which were thong-style, showed off her voluptuous backside and curvaceous thighs. Turned ever-so-slightly to the side, fans caught a glimpse of her buxom chest, and the model playfully ran her hands through her damp, dark locks, showing off her toned arms.

Brugman’s sunkissed skin was glowing as she saddled up on a large, inviting couch on an outdoor porch. She accessorized with a pair of on-trend, oversized sunglasses in black and she looked radiant and relaxed while soaking up some rays.

Yesterday, Brugman treated fans to a shot posted to Instagram that revealed the front side of the skimpy suit. The body-hugging number emphasized her ample cleavage, and she flaunted her chiseled midsection while rolling around in the sand. For that snap, Brugman wore her raven-colored hair in a fun, laid-back topknot, and she upped the glam-factor a bit by adding some super-chic, stackable necklaces.

Brugman and her business partner, Natasha Oakley, have been making headlines recently for their stunning swimsuit collection that they choose to model themselves on social media. Brugman shared a little bit about how she feels showing off the gorgeous looks for fans and shared a body-positive message for those who might be feeling less-than-confident rocking some of the more skimpier pieces.

“Having a larger bust, I struggled with body confidence issues when I was younger and finding flattering clothing, swimwear and even bras was a daily struggle for me. My journey with body confidence took time, but through my work and inspiring others, I have learned to rock what I’ve got with style and grace,” Brugman told the interviewers at Stylish, as Us Weekly reported.

Brugman further added she feels her most confident when she’s lounging on the beach in swimwear and said that’s the time when she feels most relaxed and happy. She said that she and Oakley have been inspired by those feelings, and want their fans and customers to enjoy that emotion when they’re rocking one of their gorgeous bikinis.