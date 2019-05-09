Olivia Culpo Puts Married Stars On Blast Who Slide Into Her Instagram DMs

Olivia Culpo is issuing a warning to married men by asking that they stay out of her DMs before she calls them out by name. She says that after her recent breakup, many men with significant others have been trying to make contact.

Cosmopolitan reports that model Olivia Culpo says that since her breakup with Danny Amendola, who allegedly cheated on her), she has heard from multiple married men who want to say a bit more than hello. Culpo was a guest on Jenny McCarthy’s show, The Jenny McCarthy Show, and put out the message that cheaters aren’t welcome.

The model said she hasn’t named names yet, but warns that they shouldn’t push her.

“You know how many people I wanna just out? Nothing irks me more than when someone slides in my DMs. First of all, that’s my No. 1 red flag that I’m never gonna date you, and second of all, if you have a girlfriend or a wife and you are sliding in my DMs, I am going to put you on blast.”

Culpo says that the next step is to start taking screenshots to put all of these men on blast. She adds that they should consider this their final warning.

She adds that she’s offended that they think so little of her that they thought sliding into her DMs would work. Culpo said that as someone who just ended a relationship due to cheating allegations, she’s not having it from anyone.

Culpo is celebrating her 27th birthday, and while she shared her new Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition with her fans, she says they take her back to when she first heard the cheating rumors about Amendola, says E! News.

She explains that landing in Australia for the shoot was one of the hardest days of her life, but she says she learned from it.

“This was one of my hardest days for personal reasons (as some of you may remember). I landed in Australia to shoot these photos with some info that rocked my world. Looking back at this first picture, I know exactly what was going through my mind at the time,” she revealed.

She says that it’s always been a goal to be in the magazine, and to have something so wonderful happen at the same time as dealing with something so emotional was difficult. She says she learned that no matter what, to always give thanks.