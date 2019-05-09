Sharon Stone Goes Topless In Sexy New ‘Vogue’ Photos

Sharon Stone is proving that she’s still a sex symbol with her latest batch of sizzling magazine photos.

According to TMZ, the actress recently posed for a set of risque photos for the May issue of Vogue Portugal. Stone dons the cover of the magazine, and also appears in many seductive snapshots inside the pages of the publication.

In one of the photos, Sharon is see going braless beneath an extremely low-cut bodysuit. Her ample cleavage is on full display, as is her flat tummy.

Stone dons a pair of fishnet stockings and some black heels as she sits, legs spread, and stares into the camera lens with a sultry look on her face.

The actress could be giving a nod to her famous scene in the film Basic Instinct, which was the movie that skyrocketed her to sex-symbol status.

Sharon is seen with her shoulder-length blond hair slicked back, and sports a full face of makeup. Her glam look includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a dramatic lip color.

The 61-year-old actress also posed for a couple of topless photographs that were represented inside the magazine. In the first photo, she is seen sitting on a couch, wearing a pair of high-waisted slacks. She also sports a pair of heels in this picture. Her bare chest is completely exposed as she leans back and stares away from the camera.

In another topless snapshot, Sharon Stone is seen floating in a swimming pool. Only her face and her bare chest are visible above the waterline, exposing herself yet again for the magazine’s “sex issue.”

During her interview with Vogue, the actress claims that — despite her memorable roles — she’s tired of talking about her racy scene in Basic Instinct.

“I am sick of talking about Basic Instinct. I have so many other real accomplishments, it just seems lazy to me. There are so many other valuable things to discuss. For example: can we all simply choose not to be afraid of this new dictator mentality and remember who we are and why we are here?” she told the magazine.

Stone went on to reveal her thoughts on Hollywood today, claiming that television is bringing about the better quality roles.

“Films, good films are a dying art. Television has more quality opportunities now,” Stone says, revealing that her latest role is in Ryan Murphy’s latest project, Ratched, which is set in 1947.

“I play a wealthy woman with an invalid son. Per usual, it’s rather horrific and funny at the same time,” the actress stated.

Fans can see more of Sharon Stone’s interview — and racy photos — by checking out her spread on the Vogue Portugal website.