‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Shows Off Fabulous Physique In Body-Hugging Jeans

Real Housewives of New Jersey starlet Melissa Gorga is no stranger to showing off her curvaceous frame on social media, and a post she made on Instagram on Thursday had her wide fanbase drooling. Gorga, who is a fashion designer herself, wore a bodysuit and a pair of jeans by her fellow reality star Khloe Kardashian’s label, Good American.

For the snap, Gorga stood in a well-lit room to show off her trim, toned body. The tight black bodysuit put her ample cleavage on full display and emphasized her buxom chest. The high-waisted denim bottoms clung to Gorga’s every curve and gave her fans a peek at her voluptuous hips and thighs.

Gorga wore her soft-brown hair in a long, bouncy blowout and added some fun, sexy, barrel-rolled waves that spilled over her sunkissed shoulders and down her back. In the second photo in the duo of pics, Gorga playfully ran a manicured hand through her locks, and she gave a sizzling smile off camera.

The reality star-turned-fashion designer used highlighting and bronzer to accentuate her cheekbones. She dusted on some charcoal eyeshadow and used thick flicks of mascara to make her eyes pop. Gorga chose a sweet, metallic gloss for her lips and paired the attire with some see-through high heels that gave the otherwise laid-back ensemble a little bit of glam.

In a recent interview with Us Magazine, Gorga’s husband, Joe, opened up about how the couple keeps things fresh in their relationship, even after tying the knot over 15 years ago.

Joe Gorga shared that he and his wife are still “obsessed” with each other, and he doesn’t think of her as his wife, but as his girlfriend. He said that his secret to a happy, long-lived marriage is staying intimate with one another, and having those intimate moments as much as possible. That, Joe said, is the key to keeping them together and securing their bond as tight as it is.

As for the stunning fashion designer herself, Melissa Gorga revealed that she’s not always embarrassed by her man opening up about their private life, but added that she’s gotten to the point that she’s doesn’t understand why they have to talk about their bedroom antics all the time. However, the 40-year old reality star shared that she knows her husband loves her to death and that she’s come to recognize that people expect him to be open and honest about their relationship.

Fans of Gorga will be keeping an eye out on the latest from the gorgeous reality star, and, of course, what kind of silly things her husband has to say about the inner workings of their relationship.