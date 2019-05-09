James Cameron Honors ‘Avengers: Endgame’ For Sinking My ‘Titanic’

Director James Cameron, the creator of two of the most iconic and blockbuster films of the century Titanic and Avatar, has just tipped his hat to the Marvel megahit Avengers: Endgame with an Instagram post claiming they sank his Titanic.

Cameron posted a photo of the ill-fated ship to Instagram in a graphic that showed the Avengers logo underneath the boat, tipping it over.

CNET reported that since its debut in theaters, the superhero epic earned $2.189 billion in 12 days, passing Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Cameron’s 1997 epic film Titanic, which grossed $2.187 billion. Titanic is now in second place, followed by Avatar, which had a gross take of $2.788 billion during its theatrical run.

Mashable reported that Cameron spoke to reporters to promote the miniseries AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction, and he mentioned the Avengers series.

“Not that I don’t love the movies,” he said. “It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

Cameron has clearly backtracked on his comments by posting the photo for his followers, conceding to the worldwide popularity that is the Marvel Universe.

But it appears that Cameron is incorrect in his projected gross take of what the movies actually made in comparison to one another.

Indie World revealed in an investigative story that the figures could quite frankly be off. The site claims that because Titanic was released in 1997 when the average ticket price was around $4.59, that would mean that the film had to sell a lot more tickets to gross its accumulated total.

If the price were adjusted to today’s ticket prices, that would mean that Titanic is still the leader, and according to Indie World, Avengers: Endgame still has $1 billion to go to surpass it. Adjusted, Titanic made over $2.6 billion.

Loading...

Titanic is a film about the ill-fated passenger ship that housed some of the most dynamic and important public and professional figures of its time, including American millionaire John Jacob Astor IV, industrialist Benjamin Guggenheim, painter and sculptor Francis Davis Millet, Macy’s owner Isidor Straus and wife Ida, The Unsinkable Margaret “Molly” Brown, brewery heir Harry Molson, silent film actress Dorothy Gibson and her mother Pauline, and Martin Rothschild with his wife Elizabeth, to name a few of those that perished that fateful night.

The Titanic collided with an iceberg and sank due both to the speed of the ship and the vessel’s five of her 16 watertight compartments flooding. The luxury liner would likely have been able to stay afloat if only four had been breached.

There was also a loss of life due to the fact that the ship did not have enough lifeboats and many of those that were launched were only half full. The total amount of passengers on the ship when it sailed was 2,224. More than 1,500 perished due to either by drowning or hypothermia due to the temperature of the water in the North Atlantic where the accident occurred.