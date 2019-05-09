Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Blood Diamonds’ Ad Slammed: ‘Kourt, There Are People Dying’

Kourtney Kardashian has a lot on her plate. The Poosh CEO has three children, a new lifestyle brand, and a hectic filming schedule. She also appears to be facing a fresh wave of backlash, as Instagram is slamming the 40-year-old’s latest promotion for jewelry and watches brand Real is a Diamond.

On Wednesday, May 8, Kourtney took to Instagram in a leopard-print swimsuit and the brand’s diamond-hoop earrings. The sun-drenched snap came with a low-key feel and a likewise low-key caption. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote how “important” keeping things as “natural as possible” is to her. Her caption likewise pointed towards Real is a Diamond’s rarity as a “gift from Mother Nature.”

Fans did not appear to respond well. With over 900 likes at the time of writing, one of the most popular comments read as follows.

“[K]ourt, there are people dying..”

Another user spotted what they considered to be hypocrisy, per their comment.

“But you promote your sisters [sic] make up [sic] lines that have toxins in them?”

A user with catcat_999 as their handle simply wrote the following:

“#blooddiamonds”

Kourtney’s post now comes with hundreds of angry comments. While one user told the Poosh founder to visit African nations and “meet the miners,” another called Kourtney a “muppet.”

“[T]he natural thing to do, would be to leave a billion year old diamonds [sic] in the ground as mother nature intended,” they wrote.

Kourtney isn’t the only family member to promote diamonds. Her younger sister Kendall Jenner is currently the face of luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. Much like Kourtney, Kendall takes to social media with sponsored ads. Last month, “momager” Kris Jenner confirmed that sponsored social media posts generate “six figures” for her daughters, per The Daily Mail.

By and large, disapproval from Kourtney’s sponsored post stemmed from users feeling that a celebrity known for loving a natural and organic lifestyle shouldn’t be promoting diamonds. Concern over where the diamonds are sourced from was also voiced throughout the comments section. That also applied to complaints that Kourtney was not coming across as relatable.

Kourtney recently joined her sisters on a soul-seeking vacation to Bali. The high-profile trip formed the bulk of recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ 16th Season. While the famous sisters donned sarongs and visited traditional Balinese healers, Hello! documented that their high-end villa at the Soori Resort Hotel came with a $40,000 price tag. Kourtney was seen in a Fendi bikini, while her sister, Khloe, likewise came designer-clad – one scene showed Khloe in a Louis Vuitton bikini.

Kourtney’s diamonds post received over 960,000 likes. That said, not everybody appeared to be giving this update the thumbs-up.