54-Year-Old Paulina Porizkova Strikes Sexy Pose In Tiny Red Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Paulina Porizkova is elated about being featured in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue not only because of what it means to her, but also because it opens the door for other mature women to have a spot in modeling, she told the magazine’s editor MJ Day. The magazine took to its verified Instagram page late on Wednesday, May 8, to share a sizzling snapshot featuring the 54-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in a tiny bikini that puts her ageless figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the Swedish model is posing on a sandy beach on all fours as she rocks a fiery red two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle top with two thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck, which accentuates her cleavage and draws attention to her fit torso. The model teamed her top with a matching thong, which is barely visible in the photo because it is so tiny.

Porizkova is posing in the shallow waters of the ocean with her left leg spread open to the side as she holds her upper body on her outstretched arms. The model — who was featured on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the mid-1980s, including on the cover in both 1984 and 1985 — is shooting a bright, big smile at the camera. Porizkova is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part and down, as its wet tresses cascade over her shoulders.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its almost 2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 21,000 likes and about 200 comments in under a day of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit issue took to the comments section to praise the magazine for its efforts to be inclusive and diverse, while many others praised Porizkova’s beauty.

“Finally the magazine is recognizing beauty beyond size 0, 20 somethings. Don’t get me wrong! Those women are stunning. But everyone has their own taste of what they find beautiful. At 42, I get hit on by more young men than I do men my own age. Thank you for seeing that beauty isn’t a number. And wow! Paulina looks better now than ever before,” one user shared.

As Porizkova herself related on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she used to have a recurrent nightmare in which she was featured in the magazine at her current age, which terrified her. But then she got the call from MJ Day and decided to face her fears.

“With only three weeks to prepare, I considered for a moment all the things I could do to make myself look younger. Then I settled for a facial, and the only work I did was working on accepting that I didn’t look 25. Or 35. Or 45,” she wrote.