‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Devon Agrees To Hear Neil’s Will

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, May 9, brings a stunning truth for Lola. Plus, Summer continues to try to spend more time with Kyle while Lauren and Jack disagree about business, Mariah will make Tessa angry with her interference, and Devon will make plans to hear Neil’s will.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) talked business, and he let her know about Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) business trip. However, when Jack revealed that he turned down Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Lauren felt Jack was letting personal feelings affect his business decisions. She convinced Jack to reconsider Phyllis, and then they talked about Dina (Marla Adams). Lauren commiserated with Jack about the fact that Dina wears a GPS bracelet now.

Summer and Kyle met Theo (Tyler Johnson) in New York, and he gave them some ideas. After business, he asked them to go to the club. Summer agreed, but Kyle said no because he wanted to go home and be with Lola (Sasha Calle). Summer didn’t appreciate Kyle’s begging off more time with Theo. When the returned to Genoa City, Summer and Kyle updated Jack on their trip, and when Kyle left, Summer told Jack that Kyle isn’t putting his job as a top priority. Jack then ordered her to ask Kyle to change his priorities.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Ana (Loren Lott) discussed Tessa’s new image, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) gave her unsolicited two cents, which Ana didn’t appreciate. Tessa got angry at Mariah’s interference. Later, at Crimson Lights, Tessa told Mariah that her constructive advice is annoying, and Mariah admitted that she’s afraid that Tessa will become a star and have nothing left for her.

Arturo (Jason Canela) went to Society to tell Lola (Sasha Calle) about his plan to return with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) to Miami. The Inquisitr reported that he slipped up, and Lola realized that Mia is the one who attacked her. Abby (Melissa Ordway) heard enough to put it together too, and Lola and Abby confronted Mia at Crimson Lights. Mia and Abby traded insults, and Abby decided to call the cops to report Mia’s crime.

Later, at Society, Lola begged Abby to keep Mia’s secret because of the baby. After all, if Abby hadn’t spent time in the hospital, doctors would not have found out about her liver problem. When Abby found out that Mia and Arturo planned to go back to Miami, she agreed. Kyle showed up and realized something was wrong and promised Lola to help.

At Devon’s (Bryton James), Ana ranted about Mariah, and Devon wished her good luck with all that. Then, Ana brought up Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will and the fact that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) kept trying to reach him. Devon promised to call Lily (Christel Khalil), so they could move forward with settling things.