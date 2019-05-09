‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Poses Topless At Age 55

The 'RHOBH' star posed in a long pearl necklace and nothing else for a fashion shoot.

Lisa Rinna has never been shy about showing her toned body, but the Bravo beauty took things to a new level for a photo shoot for New York City vintage designer clothing and accessory shop What Goes Around Comes Around. The 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed topless for the vintage shop nearly more than 20 years after first posing for Playboy.

In the new photo, Lisa Rinna wears three iconic pieces of Chanel jewelry — a gold bracelet, drop earrings, and a long pearl necklace — and nothing else. In a post on the vintage store’s Instagram page, the caption to Bravo star’s topless pic simply says “Iconic,” which is a great way to describe the vintage pieces of designer jewelry and Lisa Rinna.

According to the website 2 Paragraphs, Rinna’s semi-nude shoot comes 21 years after she first took it all off for Playboy. Lisa first posed for Playboy in 1998 when she was seven months pregnant with her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin. Delilah is now a 20-year-old professional fashion model.

And in 2009, Rinna posed nude for the men’s magazine a second time, wearing nothing other than a pair of sheer stockings as she channeled Mrs. Robinson from The Graduate.

Ten years later, Lisa Rinna is still comfortable taking her clothes off for a photo shoot, as can be seen below.

While it has been a decade since she last posed nude, Lisa Rinna has posted bikini shots to Instagram more recently. Last May, Lisa captioned a pic of herself in a red bikini and noted that she been doing yoga consistently for 25 years, which explains her killer bod. Rinna also previously told People that she tries to “move” every day.

“It’s really good to move every day,” Lisa said. “I really love the combination of SoulCycle and yoga. It keeps me balanced and sane.”

Rinna also wrote about her workout in a post to her blog, telling fans she always feels “amazing” when she is done working out.

“In a normal week I mostly do yoga which is typically an hour long class,” Rinna shared. “Sometimes I like to go hiking or head to Soul Cycle for spin class and that’s it! I mix it up, usually doing something 5-6 days a week, but really, I just do it when I can.”

Incidentally, while she was the only one who posed topless, Lisa Rinna’s What Comes Around Goes Around photo shoot was a family affair. In other shots for the spread, the RHOBH star posed alongside her daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, as well as her mother, Lois Rinna, 90, for a fashion campaign for the vintage retailer, Page Six reports.

Rinna and her family members wore past-decade designer collections each in their own way, including Chanel surf looks, LV-monogrammed denim pieces, logo belts and that pearl and gold logo jewelry from the 1990s. Lisa Rinna told People she felt “such pride” to be able to pose with her mom and her model daughters together.

You can see Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.