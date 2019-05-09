Life Expectancy Of Over 100 Will Be Common Thanks To Age-Defying Technological Breakthroughs And Investments

A recent Bank of America report written by Merrill Lynch analysts Felix Tran and Haim Israel has found that human life expectancy of over 100 years is soon to become commonplace as investments and advancements in age-defying technologies are expected to skyrocket, reported The Daily Mail.

The report predicted that over the course of the next decade, death-delaying technology will become a major investment area, taking a market already worth about $110 billion to a whopping $600 billion by 2025.

Among the technologies expected to aid in the extension of life expectancy are in the areas of artificial intelligence, disease treatment, and human genome editing while the technological firms heading the developments include Intuitive Surgical and medical device company Zimmer Biomet.

Additionally, genome sequencing costs have fallen by 99.999 percent since 2003, enabling what the authors refer to as a “new frontier” in which precision medicine will be used to extend life expectancy. They dubbed this revolution “techmanity,” a combination of the words “technology” and “humanity.”

According to the authors on the report, ammortality “will help to improve health spans & lifespans to the betterment of human vitality, enabling the world population to live freer of disease, rather than forever.”

In addition to ammortality, or developments that help humans live longer and healthier lives, Tran and Israel identified another four key areas that will see major advancements in the coming years. These areas include genomics, “moonshot medicines,” or revolutionary cures for difficult genetic diseases such as Parkinson’s, artificial intelligence and Big Data, and future foods.

The application of artificial intelligence and Big Data to healthcare will allow researchers to better study and pinpoint cause and effect of various diseases and includes names such as Amazon, Google parent company Alphabet, and Apple.

According to the report, genomics is a multi-billion-dollar industry that will “provide the next generation of gene editing technology offering potentially revolutionary advances in prevention and disease treatment.”

Notably, the $46 billion genome sequencer Illumina is playing “an important role in helping advance disease research, drug development, and the creation of molecular tests.”

Tran and Israel claim that medical knowledge will double every 73 days by 2020 as opposed to every 3.5 years in 2010, allowing advancements to develop at a far greater velocity.

In the area of future foods, gene editing techniques applied to agriculture could increase the nutritional value of various foods that we consume and promote healthier lifestyles. The report expects food manufacturers will work to ensure “healthier eating and sustainable humanity.”