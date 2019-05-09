Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Stuns In Crop Top And Takes Shots During Girls’ Weekend

Hailie Mathers, the daughter of rap icon Eminem, recently delighted fans by sharing pictures of herself celebrating her friend’s bachelorette party. Hailie, who has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, took to Nashville to salute the occasion.

“Had an amazing weekend in nashville celebrating for @erikachristinephoto ‘s bachelorette party!! Absolutely love that city- have any of you guys visited?!”

Hailie wore a black crop top with matching shorts and black platform sandals. She decided to forego jewelry to keep it simple and styled her shoulder-length hair in loose curls. In honor of the celebratory event, Hailie also holds a glass of champagne at the ready. The picture earned over 104,000 likes and 800 comments.

In other pictures of the event, all of the bachelorette attendees wore matching black, while the bride stood out in white.

Hailie posted more about the bachelorette weekend in her story on Instagram. The first clip opens of a driving shot, which is titled “road trip.” The second clip is a picture of gold-dusted chicken wings from the Ainsworth. Next is a picture of a cute blackboard in front of a cutting board with limes. On the board reads “Let’s Get Nashty,” with the hashtag “Erika Gets Smashed in Nash.”

Fourth is a snap of the bar at FGL House, with the next being a boomerang of the girl gang toasting with beers at the same establishment. Following this is a picture of the indoor courtyard at Restoration Hardware, where the bachelorette party had brunch. Another story was in Crazy Town, and another was at the cute eatery NoBaked Cookie Dough.

Hailie’s penultimate story was a Polaroid of herself with the bride-to-be in front of a barn decorated with silver balloons that appropriately read “bride.” Last is another boomerang of Hailie taking shots with her friends, which she cheekily captioned.

“Bought matching diamonds (shots) for seven of my b*tches.”

The Michigan native recently graduated from college, where a friend claimed Hailie had a “normal life at university and was in a sorority,” per Spin.

“She was popular and focused hard on her studies.”

She majored in psychology and impressively was on the Dean’s list.

The rap royal, who shot into the limelight with her father’s hit “Hailie’s Song,” has not decided exactly what career path she will take yet, but keeps active on Instagram as a social media influencer, where she goes by Hailie Jade.

Recently, she kept fans entertained with shots at cafés, a photo in exercise gear, and a number of shots from an exotic Hawaiian getaway.