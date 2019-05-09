‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Phyllis Confesses

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 10, bring the past back to life for Sharon. Plus, the gig is up for Mia as Paul arrests her, and Phyllis confesses something big.

Sharon (Sharon Case) experiences a blast from the past, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam (Mark Grossman) failed to show up at their planned meeting, but Sharon felt his presence. However, now she sees him, and she’s in complete and utter shock. Once again, Sharon thought Adam was gone for good, but they meet up and she stares at him, which Adam isn’t surprised about, considering the situation.

Although Sharon’s reaction doesn’t ruffle Adam’s feathers, he also cannot remember his life before the blast. He and Sharon discuss his current life a bit and then delve into some of their past, according to The Inquisitr. Sharon is in the thick of things with Adam, and her family will worry about her health as things move forward.

Meanwhile, Paul (Doug Davidson) confronts Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). For months, Mia thought she’d gotten away with her mistaken attack on Lola (Sasha Calle). At this point, Mia’s identity as Lola’s attacker is no longer a secret. Lola figured it out, and so did Abby (Melissa Ordway). Paul has suspected for quite some time now, and something prompts him to act. He ends up arresting Mia even though both Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo (Jason Canela) tried to protect her.

It seems like Mia’s plan to leave Genoa City with Arturo and return to Miami came a bit too late. Now she’s stuck with legal trouble unless somehow Lola saves the day and keeps Mia out of prison because of the baby she’s carrying.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will make an admission — she hacked into Summer’s (Hunter King) computer and stole sensitive Jabot information after Jack (Peter Bergman) turned down her idea to team up on the Jabot Collective. It is possible that Summer realizes something is strange and asks her mom what happened.

It could also be that Phyllis finally admits that she’s hit rock bottom and is tired of all the problems she’s experienced lately. Her only remaining friends in town are Mia, who is in trouble, and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc). However, if Lauren realizes that Phyllis is trying to hurt Jabot and by association, Fenmore’s, then Lauren is not going to be long for team Phyllis either. It looks like Phyllis needs to make some serious changes.