Brittany Cartwright Scores Major Find For Her Wedding Day During Trip To Paris With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Besties

The Bravo star's bridal ensemble is complete!

Brittany Cartwright will bring a little piece of Paris to her wedding to Jax Taylor. The Vanderpump Rules star, who is currently touring the City of Love with pals Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, has revealed that she shopped for her wedding shoes during the girls trip.

The Bravo stars posted photos of their high-end Parisian shopping spree, and it was revealed that Brittany Cartwright found her wedding day shoes in Paris.

Vanderpump Rules veteran Stassi Schroeder shared the news on her Instagram story, telling fans. “You guys, it happened. Brittany found her wedding shoes here in Paris.”

“They are perfect,” Brittany shared on Instagram, according to BravoTV.com.

Cartwright didn’t share any photos of her wedding shoes, but in photos posted by the Vanderpump Rules crew, the ladies were holding shopping bags from Chanel, Jimmy Choo, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

There is no word if fellow bride-to-be Lala Kent went shopping for wedding day looks in Paris, but she still has plenty of time. Lala’s wedding to fiancé Randall Emmett is almost one year away on April 18, 2020, while Brittany will tie the knot with Jax Taylor in a Kentucky castle on June 29 of this year.

Brittany Cartwright has given few details on her wedding day ensemble, but fans do know that she found her dress months ago. In January, the Kentucky-born beauty revealed that she chose her dress from L.A. couture bridal salon Kinsley James.

Earlier this year, Brittany posed with her dress designer, Netta BenShabu, holding a sign that read, “I am a Kinsley James bride.” In her post, Brittany also teased that her wedding dress is better than anything she could have ever imagined.

Cartwright previously told Page Six that her wedding gown is a custom design by BenShabu. Cartwright also told the outlet her wedding ceremony will be full of “classic white elegance,” and that her 12 bridesmaids will wear dresses by WToo by Watters.

While Vandeprump Rules fans have yet to see a sneak peek of her dress or those Paris shoes, Brittany Cartwright did recently pose as a bride in a fantasy wedding photo shoot for Cosmopolitan. In a stunning black-and-white bridal spread, Cartwright posed in a gorgeous white wedding gown and pearl tiara, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. There is no doubt Brittany will be a beautiful bride when she exchanges vows with Jax Taylor in just a few weeks.

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday at 9 p.n. on Bravo.