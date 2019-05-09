Prince Harry’s Unspoken, Touching Tribute To Princess Diana During Baby Photo Op With Meghan Markle

In another sweet gesture toward his mother, Princess Diana, Prince Harry held his new son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as he and wife Meghan Markle debuted him to the press and subsequently, the world, on May 8.

Prince Harry cradled the baby as he and Markle walked toward photographers who gathered in Windsor Castle for the photo op and continued to hold him during a brief interview with the press while Markle lovingly caressed the baby’s head.

Fans took to Twitter to comment that the act of the prince holding his son for the cameras was a feminist power move by Markle, once again showing that she wanted to do things her way instead of what appeared to be a royal tradition of the new mother holding the child for the photocall.

Some fans also believed that the prince speaking about watching the act of a woman giving birth and how impressed he was by the experience was also a nod to Markle, who appears to be leading the prince away from the monarchy’s traditional attitude toward women and into a real understanding of feminism.

Harry said after the birth of the couple’s son that participating in the birth experience was “amazing” and revealed “how any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. I’m so incredibly proud of my wife.”

I swear I think Prince Harry is a feminist — the way he honored his wife and his abiding respect for what women go through was so sweet, just have to say ❤️ — ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) May 6, 2019

But the act of holding Archie for the photocall was likely a subtle and touching nod toward his mother, the late Princess Diana, who had Prince Charles hold Prince William when they debuted their first son to the press on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London in 1982.

Prince William and Kate Middleton met the press for the births of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with Middleton holding the children. Prince William took a turn when he briefly held Prince George during the baby’s first official photocall at St. Mary’s in a photo posted to Twitter by a royal family fan site.

Princess Diana’s family was also included in the birth announcement put forth by the royal family. The palace announced that Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Spencer were “delighted with the news” after being informed about the birth. The Spencer clan was mentioned after nods to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Markle’s mother Doria Ragland.

Today reported that Fellowes delivered a reading at the wedding of Prince Harry and Markle on May 19, 2018. The late princess’s other two siblings were also in attendance for the celebration.