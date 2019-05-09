Dua Lipa Poses In White Robe While Showing Off Skin In Lingerie

On Monday, Dua Lipa attended the 2019 Met Gala for the first time. And on Instagram this morning, the “Hotter Than Hell” singer-songwriter uploaded a bunch of mirror selfies from when she was getting ready on the day.

Within the uploads, she has attached two photos where she is wearing a white dressing gown while showing off the side of her leg. Lipa is holding up her robe to show off her red lingerie and her smooth skin. The “Be The One” songstress has her huge over-the-top hair piece clipped into her hair, which went with the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion” for the ball.

In the video also uploaded, the “Kiss and Make Up” star pouts and flaunts her long hair, showing off how she beautiful she looked while getting ready.

Later that night, she was seen posing with her chef and model boyfriend, Isaac Carew.

Isaac wore a black tux and accessorized his look with some gold pieces to give it that extra touch. Meanwhile, Lipa’s outfit was very colorful, eye-catching, and had a lot of people turning their heads. Social media reacted to her look by claiming “God is a woman and her name is Dua Lipa,” which The Inquisitr reported. The “One Kiss” chart-topper appeared to look like she was wearing a leotard with a poofy train attached to it which fell to the floor. She wore a pair of tights and heels to match the look, which made her look like a bright rainbow — all eyes on Miss Lipa.

Aside from attending her first ever Met Gala event, Dua has also attended some other exciting events while winning some major awards. This year in February, she was nominated for her first ever Grammy Awards and won both. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City titled “Electricity.” That same month, she added more to her trophy shelf as she took home her third BRIT Award this year for Best British Single for her summery single with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.” Last year, she won the British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist.

It has been reported that Dua is set to shoot a music video for the Bond 25 theme. The Inquisitr revealed that the music video is scheduled to be shot in August.

In an interview with Capital FM, Lipa responded to the rumors of her potentially singing the next James Bond theme.

“Oh my goodness, I would absolutely love to do Bond,” she told the station.

In the U.K., Lipa has had seven top 20 singles. “New Rules” and “One Kiss” both topped the charts. Dua’s latest single release, “Swan Song,” is taken from the movie Alita: Battle Angel and was released in January. The single peaked at No. 24 in the U.K.