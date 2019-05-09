Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Lays On The Beach In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Candice showed off her wild side in her animal-print swimwear.

Candice Swanepoel was laying on her back in an animal-print bikini during a sunny beach trip in a new photo posted to Instagram. In the most recent upload, the Victoria’s Secret model was showing off a fun new piece from her line, Tropic of C, in the form of a pretty wild strapless bikini top.

The beach photo shoot snap, which was shared by Tropic of C’s official Instagram account on May 8, showed Candice laying on her back alongside a fellow model as they hit the sand together.

The mom-of-two showed off the leopard-print top, which she paired with a pair of plain black high-waisted bottoms, to give a sneak peek at her tiny waist with just a sliver of skin on display in between her bottoms and the skin-tight top.

Candice let her textured long blonde hair flow down to show off her highlights for the camera while also flaunting her impressive tan in the two-piece. She accessorized the swimwear look with a necklace around her neck while resting on the sand.

In the caption, the account revealed that Candice – who’s been modeling for Victoria’s Secret since 2007 – was sporting the Vibe top in the Beshu print, which will be made available later this month.

Swanepoel has been giving fans a look at several of the pieces from her Tropic of C line recently, sharing several snaps in her bikinis and swimsuits across both her own Instagram account and the swimwear range’s official account.

Earlier this week, the stunning 30-year-old supermodel left very little to the imagination in the tiniest green bikini as she took a dip in the water. As The Inquisitr noted at the time, the pretty unique piece, which was also taken from her own line, wrapped around her torso with a shiny silk effect.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr shared that Swanepoel was spotted in leopard-print once again in another photo from a professional bikini shoot.

This time, she rocked a pair of animal-print high-waisted bottoms with a nude top to showcase another fun look from her big business venture.

“I put a lot of energy into working on the shapes and making sure every suit is very specific and well-done. I take pride in the fabrics. They’re not just worn twice and look terrible, but they are pieces you can keep season after season,” Candice previously told Fashion Week Daily of her swimwear venture.

Swanepoel then noted that Tropic of C is “a brand you can rely on for good fit and good quality.”

“Most of the styles look quite simple, but the reaction from people when they put them on is quite different,” she added.