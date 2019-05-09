Jenelle Evans Defends Husband David Eason, Complains He Doesn’t Have The Chance To Tell His Side Of The Story

Jenelle Evans wants fans to sympathize with her husband.

Jenelle Evans doesn’t think her husband, David Eason, is the villain that many believe him to be.

According to a May 8 report from In Touch Weekly, the Teen Mom 2 star recently defended her controversial husband by suggesting that people think he’s a bad guy only because he hasn’t been given a platform to share his story. As she explained, a number of her co-stars have filmed scenes for the show and have spoken about Eason. However, Eason, who was fired from the series last year, doesn’t get a chance to defend himself against the claims made.

Evans went on to describe her husband as “perfect” and said he doesn’t do anything wrong. As for the rumors that he is a bad father and does nothing but sit around all day, Evans said he’s actually homeschooling his 10-year-old daughter, Maryssa, every day.

Evans and Eason share 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Evans is also mom to 4-year-old Kaiser and 9-year-old Jace from previous relationships. Meanwhile, Eason is dad to two children from previous relationships as well, including Maryssa and Kaden.

Evans and Eason got married in September 2017 and are currently living with their family in North Carolina.

Evans and Eason debuted their relationship on Teen Mom 2 years ago and for a number of seasons, Eason was targeted by viewers for his tendencies to be quite rough with Evans’ children. As fans will recall, Eason was seen dragging Kaiser across their backyard by the arm after he began interrupting a photo shoot by pleading for food. He was then seen during another episode taking Kaiser where cameras couldn’t see him and a short time later, Kaiser was heard yelling, “No David, no!”

While the scenes were disturbing for many, nothing topped Eason’s most recent violence, which took place at their home several days ago.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Eason had shot his family’s dog, Nugget, after the animal nipped at his daughter, Ensley. A short time later, Eason took to Instagram, where he defended his behavior in a now-deleted post.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine,” Eason wrote, according to a USA Today report. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

To see more of Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9A on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.