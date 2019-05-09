WWE News: Sasha Banks’ Husband Comments On Backstage Rumors Surrounding His Wife

With Sasha Banks still in an apparent stalemate with WWE after she reportedly threatened to quit the company during WrestleMania 35 weekend last month, the former Raw Women’s Champion’s husband recently took to social media to address one of the rumors that have been swirling around his wife since she was last seen on WWE programming.

Although WWE costume designer Sarath Ton, who also goes by the name Mikaze as an independent wrestler, shared the tweet on Saturday, it was only on Wednesday when Wrestling Inc. cited the post in its update on Banks’ continued impasse with WWE. Keeping it succinct, Ton tweeted that “no tantrum ever happened” — this was in reference to the rumors that Banks and her then-tag team partner Bayley allegedly laid down on the locker room floor on the day of WrestleMania 35 as they loudly protested WWE’s decision to have them drop the Women’s Tag Team Championships to The IIconics.

The above rumor has yet to be corroborated by other major publications, but its source, Pro Wrestling Sheet editor Ryan Satin, claimed that he had gotten the reports of Banks and Bayley’s alleged tantrum from multiple sources. As cited by Wrestling Inc., these sources also told Satin that the pair had “caused a similar scene” in front of their hotel room, as they reportedly continued to complain about WWE’s booking decision.

In addition to denying the rumored backstage tantrum, Ton also took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo of his wife, while seemingly commenting on her current situation and how she has yet to publicly comment on the various rumors about her issues with WWE.

“Keep steady. No matter what you do, they’ll always find a way to justify their disdain. Let your silence speak volumes.”

Sasha Banks has been missing from WWE for weeks. @Dave_Schilling on what her absence—and more importantly, her unhappiness—means for the wrestling world. https://t.co/Ux5Sp8f9p1 — The Ringer (@ringer) May 2, 2019

As of this writing, there has been no indication that Sasha Banks will soon be returning to WWE programming, and rumors have also suggested that she might be willing to sit out the rest of her contract, as noted by The Inquisitr. Per Comic Book, it is also believed that WWE might add extra time to Banks’ contract to make up for the weeks she has been on hiatus.

Though Banks was previously booked to take part in the women’s Money in the Bank match on May 19 at the pay-per-view of the same name, she was recently replaced by Dana Brooke, who will be joining Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya, Mandy Rose, Bayley, Carmella, and Ember Moon as they compete for a guaranteed women’s title shot at the event.