Shay Mitchell Flaunts Serious Curves In An Orange Bikini

Shay's flaunting her toned bikini body.

Shay Mitchell is showing off her impressive toned figure during a recent sunny trip to the beach. The former Pretty Little Liars actress proudly revealed her bikini body in a new photo shared to her Instagram account this week, posing for the camera in an orange two-piece while soaking up the sun.

The stunning star was having the time of her life as she posed in her colorful two-piece swimwear, smiling big from ear-to-ear as she threw her hands behind her with a matching cover-up in her hands which blew in the breeze as she walked along the sand.

Shay’s fun bikini look was made up of a of a crop-top style top with a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms on her lower half to showcase her seriously tiny waist.

Mitchell – who most recently appeared in Season 1 of the thriller series You – rocked a pair of metallic reflective sunglasses on her eyes and also accessorized her yellow bikini look with hoop earrings in both ears as she enjoyed the sunshine.

She didn’t reveal her tropical location in the caption, but did joke that she always makes the exact same face when she’s told her call time to set has been moved from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Fans were full of praise for the star in the comments section, sharing sweet messages for Shay – who appeared as Emily Fields in Pretty Little Liars for seven years between 2010 and 2017 – as she gave her 24 million followers a good look at her impressive bikini body.

But there’s no doubting that a whole lot of hard work goes into achieving the toned body she proudly showed off on her social media account, as the actress has been very vocal about her dedication to a healthy lifestyle in the past.

Speaking to Byrdie, Shay revealed that she enjoys changing up her workouts while noting that exercise also helps her to feel more focused.

“I work out not only to balance food, but also to keep my mind focused. And for me, that comes in many different forms,” Mitchell – who The Inquisitr recently reported had her dress burst open while she was dressed as her blonde alter ego Svetlana – explained to the site in the interview of why she’s so dedicated to staying active.

“It can be taking a walk outside, boxing, or going to dance. Anything physical has such a positive impact on people; the dopamine and serotonin that get released when you work out—afterward, you feel amazing,” she added.

“I have to switch it up because I get bored, so I’ll try different classes. Cardio for me is a spin class,” Mitchell then continued of her go-to workouts and how she mixes it up to keep her body guessing.