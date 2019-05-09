Instagram Sensation Julianne Kissinger Puts Bare Derriere On Full Display In New Pic

When it comes to posting suggestive and racy pictures on Instagram, American model and social media personality Julianne Kissinger is a pro. A quick glance at the model’s page is bound to leave viewers’ jaws dropped because of the generous display of her enviable assets.

On Wednesday morning, the model decided to titillate her fans once again by putting her famous booty on full display as she turned her back towards the camera to strike a pose. And not only that, but the model decided to completely ditch her panties – a move that sent a wave of excitement among her 4.9 million fans.

The model donned a green-and-black checkered skirt and matching crop top and teamed it with a pair of above-the-knee black boots. She wore her tresses into loose curls and opted for a full face of makeup to exude a combination of sexiness and glamour.

The picture, according to the geotag, was captured in Petco Park – a baseball park located in the downtown area of San Diego, California, and in the caption, the 26-year-old model wrote: “Baseball, hot dogs and booty, what more could you want?” She also asked her fans to tag a sports lover in the picture and simultaneously apologized to families who might have landed on her bare-booty pic.

As of the writing of this article, the picture amassed more than 111,000 likes and close to 19,00 comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s pert derriere and showered her with various compliments.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that it’s hard for him to believe that a beautiful woman like Julianne could even exist, while another one said that Julianne’s booty is the “finest on Instagram.” Another fan said that when he saw the picture, he forgot to blink his eyes. Some fans used sexually-explicit language to praise the model’s assets, while others used heart, kiss, and fire emojis instead of words to praise the model for her hotness.

Prior to posting the said picture, Julianne shared a very sultry snap wherein she could be seen donning a set of skimpy lingerie while kneeling down on a bed to expose her never-ending cleavage. She wore her beautiful hair down and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sexy pose. The pic in question was liked more than 83,000 times and fans left almost 15,00 comments on the snap to let the model know how much they admire her.

Although the model is predominately popular because of her Instagram pics, she also rose to fame after Sports Illustrated magazine featured her in their “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment.