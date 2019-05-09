Kyle Richards Explains Her Now-Cordial Relationship With Former ‘RHOBH’ Nemesis Brandi Glanville

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says her former co-star is always nice when she runs into her.

Kyle Richards says she is letting go of her past drama with Brandi Glanville. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says she has decided to let “bygones be bygones” with her former co-star after running into her recently and realizing they can be cordial with one another even if they aren’t BFFs.

In a new interview with E! News’ Just the Sip, Kyle Richards revealed that she turned a corner after running into Brandi Glanville several times in recent months. And despite their long history of feuding and even a shocking brawl in Eileen Davidson’s driveway during a memorable RHOBH party from hell back in 2015, it’s now all good for the former foes.

Kyle explained that she turned a corner with Brandi after running into her backstage at Andy Cohen’s Bravo after-show. Richards said she heard Brandi Glanville’s voice in the makeup room after she was leaving the studio and decided to go in and say “hi” to her.

“I went in and she was as nice as could be,” Richards told E! News. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran then went on to reveal she ran into Glanville in December as well.

“I bumped into her at Christmastime at the post office and it was, ‘Hi, how are you?,’ and she was just really nice. She’s always watching the show and she’s kind of put in her two cents about watching this season. She’s just really nice and I left there and I thought, ‘You know, life is too short. You gotta let bygones be bygones.’ I just sort of turned a corner in my head.”

While Kyle Richards admitted that Brandi Glanville still has her blocked on Twitter, the two former co-stars do follow each other on Instagram. Brandi Glanville will make a cameo later this season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it has not been revealed if she shot any scenes with Kyle Richards.

Brandi Glanville started out as a “friend” of the Housewives and was a main cast member on the Beverly Hills-set Bravo reality show from Season 3 to Season 5. On one memorable episode during Brandi’s time on the show, Kyle Richards questioned her sister Kim’s sobriety when she showed up at a poker party acting a bit loopy. Kim admitted to Kyle that she had “taken something” for pain before the party.

But Brandi Glanville says viewers didn’t get to see how the entire incident played out, and she accused Kyle of setting out to humiliate her older sister on-camera.

“In my opinion, Kyle doesn’t care about Kim’s health, she cares about fame and having this play out on national TV to give herself a storyline and embarrass her sister,” Glanville said.

Kyle Richards told People that anyone who knows her knows that family is the most important thing to her. She also accused Brandi of coming between her and Kim. On her Bravo blog, Kyle called out Brandi for “driving a wedge between my sister and me,” and she claimed the former model was taking advantage of her sister when she was at her most vulnerable.

“This is the end of Brandi’s and my ‘friendship,’ and the beginning of another bumpy road in Kim’s and my relationship,” Kyle Richards wrote at the time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.