Shawn Mendes Strips Down In Calvin Klein Campaign, Shows Off Rock Hard Abs

The last time Shawn Mendes did a Calvin Klein ad, the internet went bananas. This time is no different.

Earlier this year, in February, Mendes uploaded a couple of shots of him posing in his Calvin’s for their previous campaign on Instagram. The post was liked by over 8 million users and commented on by over 490,000. For the most recent campaign, Shawn is showing off his toned stomach once again.

In his upload that contains three photos, the shots are all completely different. The first sees Mendes sat down in front of a couch with his legs wide open. He has stripped down and is wearing nothing but his white underwear. One of his arms is stretched out which shows off his armpit hair and muscular arms, while seductively staring into the camera.

The second upload appears to be in black and white. Mendes is posed by a plain wall and is wearing a different pair of Calvin Klein underwear. This time, he is wearing one of their white t-shirts but is scrunching it up to show those rock hard abs.

In the final image, the “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” hitmaker is owning a double denim look. He is wearing a pair of jeans with the top button undone with their underwear underneath. Shawn wears a denim jacket completely unbuttoned to match the look but wears no t-shirt underneath.

Within 10 hours of posting these photos, they have been liked over 5 million times, nearly beating the number of likes the earlier campaign in February achieved.

A lot of his celebrity pals were quick to comment on the photo with some tongue in cheek comments.

“I would have loved to comment on this, but my Fruit of the Loom contract prevents me from doing so. #fotlpartner,” John Mayer wrote.

“yo… why you keep photoshopping ur head onto my body?????. jus keeeeding,” Alec Benjamin commented.

“That’s the last time loan u my Calvin’s,” hitmaker Ryan Tedder joked.

Loading...

“I’d totally win in a fight,” teen star Ruel insisted.

Recently, Mendes attended this year’s Met Gala event. The theme for the attendees was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” When being interviewed for Vogue, Shawn admitted he has no idea what the word “camp” meant which social media reacted to. The Inquisitr reported his outfit and the internet’s reaction to him puzzled about the ball’s theme.

Since 2015, Mendes has released three multiplatinum albums — Handwritten, Illuminate, and Shawn Mendes. On May 3, he released a brand new single titled “If I Can’t Have You.”

On Instagram, Shawn’s account boasts 43.9 million followers.