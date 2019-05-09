‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, May 8: Sally Lashes Out At Thomas After Breakup With Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, May 8, features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) — who marched into Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) office at Forrester Creations. The redhead confronted the designer, and told him that it was thanks to him that she and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) were no longer together. She told Thomas that Wyatt had found a text message from him, and had assumed that they were having an affair. She had been forced to tell Wyatt that Thomas wanted to break up Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Thomas was unhappy that Sally broke his trust. She informed him that she should have been loyal to Wyatt. Sally said that Wyatt should have come first, and that she should never have kept his secret. Thomas tried to reassure her that they would make up, but Sally told him that she had already left the beach house.

Hope told Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) that they would create a position for her. She thought that she could be a consultant for her line. Hope also confided that she was having a hard time being back at work after losing Beth. Flo hugged Hope, and told her that she was so sorry.

Afterward, Hope spoke about her marriage to Liam. She said that she felt guilty about keeping Liam away from the girls. She felt that Kelly and Phoebe should have a full-time father. She then said that Thomas had just opened up to her about his feelings. He wanted to have a future with her and Douglas, and Liam would then return to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Flo was shocked, and urged Hope not to leave Liam for Thomas. She was worried that her cousin would be making a mistake.

Loading...

Wyatt asked his mother to come to the beach house. He told Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) that Sally had left. Quinn was excited about the redhead’s departure, and assumed that it was because of Thomas. Wyatt explained that Thomas had not been after Sally. Forrester actually wanted Hope. After Wyatt filled her in, Quinn thought that Sally should have told Wyatt about Thomas’ plans from the onset. She was glad that he had kicked Sally out, but he told his mother that Sally had left of her own accord.

Quinn told her son that there were other women in Los Angeles besides Sally. She wanted him to reunite with Flo. Wyatt protested that Sally had only just left. Quinn said that Sally had been dishonest, while Flo was a truthful woman. She felt that Wyatt had feelings for Flo.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.