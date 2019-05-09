Jessie James Decker Flaunts 25-Pound Weight Loss In Tiny Cut-Out Neon Swimsuit

Jessie's showing off her recent weight loss in a skimpy swimsuit.

Jessie James Decker is giving fans a look at her impressive 25-pound weight loss in a pretty skimpy swimsuit. In a new snap shared by her clothing line Kittenish on Instagram this week, the mom of three was showing off some skin while soaking up the sun in the pool while shooting a new campaign for the brand.

The stunning reality star and country singer flashed the flesh in the bright neon green one-piece, which featured string tie cut-outs across the side to show off a little more skin.

Jessie, who welcomed her third child into the world with her football player husband Eric Decker just a little over a year ago, looked off into the distance while wearing a white hat on her head as she modelled the colorful swimsuit from her Kittenish line.

Decker posed with her right hand on her head and flashed a coy smile for her fun pool day as part of the new professional photo shoot on May 8.

The pretty revealing new swimwear shoot sneak peek came shortly after Jessie got candid about her recent weight loss as she revealed that she dropped 25-pounds since giving birth to her son Forrest in March 2018. The star credits the South Beach Diet for helping her drop the extra pounds.

“Thanks to South Beach, I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited,” Decker, who’s also mom to 5-year-old Vivianne and 3-year-old Eric, said, via The Daily Mail. “I’ve regained my confidence and have the energy I need to maintain this crazy life of mine!”

The “Roots & Wings” singer – who appeared with her family on the E! reality series Eric & Jessie: Game On between 2013 and 2017 – also shared that she was back down to the same weight she was when she married the NFL star in June 2013.

“I’m now at 115 [pounds] and that was my goal. I weighed 115 on my wedding day, so I just wanted to be back where I was,” she said of her goal weight. “I’m not going to obsess over it, but I’m just gonna maintain where I’m at and just do the best that I can.”

She’s since been proudly showing off her impressive new body across social media.

The Inquisitr shared snaps of Jessie rocking a strapless hot pink bikini while soaking up the sun with her husband during a sunny trip to Palm Springs after the star performed for fans at Stagecoach festival.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr also reported that Decker was showing off some more skin and her toned body while rocking a fun animal-print bikini while hitting the beach and posing by the ocean.