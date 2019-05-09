Chiara Ferragni Dons Nude-Toned Bra On Instagram

Chiara Ferragni shared a provocative Instagram post with her fans, and so far it’s received over 325,000 likes. In the photo, she stood by a doorway in a black lace pajama set. This included an unbuttoned top with 3/4-length sleeves, along with matching shorts. She wore black bottoms underneath the lace shorts, along with a nude-toned bra. She wore her hair pulled back with a side part, while she left some loose bangs on the sides of her face. She smiled slightly for the photo.

And that’s not all, as she shared another photo two days ago. It was geo-tagged in Milan, Italy. Chiara looked chic and sophisticated in the shot, as she sported a casual outfit. It consisted of denim capris, black sandals with pointed toes and a gray blazer. The blazer had large gold buttons on the sides, and she wore a simple shirt underneath. Her accessories elevated the look, thanks to a bright pink crossbody purse that offered a fun pop of color. She also wore black sunglasses and dramatic drop earrings.

In addition, Ferragni shared another photo of her outfit three days ago on Instagram. It showed her wearing a pair of light denim, along with a 3/4-length sleeve shirt that was a light blue and white plaid. It also had white buttons in two rows down the front, and she accessorized with a black purse and gold bracelets. Chiara smiled widely for the photo, wearing her hair in luxurious curls.

Chiara previously opened up to The Guardian about her path to internet stardom.

“I am exactly the same on and off social media. People are always surprised that I am nice and funny when they meet me in real life, they expect me to be a b*tch.”

Also, she shared some invaluable selfie tips. Considering she has over 16.4 million Instagram followers and a ton of incredible selfies posted on her page to date, her advice is sound.

“It needs natural light right in front of a window with no shadow on your face. I use the Valencia filter on Instagram and the light effect, which is so ancient, I don’t think anyone else uses that any more.”

“We do so much on the e-commerce side, the projects, the management. But most of‑the revenue still comes from projects related to me,” she explained, describing how her enterprise started off as blogging and turned into an entrepreneurial pursuit.