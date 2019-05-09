Stella Maxwell Goes Braless Under Sheer Dress On Instagram

Stella Maxwell wowed at the Met Gala 2019 in a provocative dress that left little to the imagination. She shared a series of photos on Instagram, along with a video, to show her outfit off to her fans. The model wore a long-sleeved dress that had a modest scoop neck and was floor-length. She also sported a trendy white stole in some of the photos. The dress, although with a traditional cut, was anything but. It featured a panel of sheer fabric for the top of her body, while the bottom of the dress was a solid black fabric. Throughout the entire dress were silver stars, some which were positioned just so in order to censor her braless look.

But it wasn’t just the dress that was a show stopper, as she accessorized with a glittery headband that added a pop of sparkle. Her makeup looked great too, as she wore very heavy eyeliner, mascara and a light pink lipstick.

Meanwhile, the video gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot on the pink carpet. She gave several interesting poses for the cameras, playing with the stole while showing of her physique. It’s received over 94,000 views in the past eight hours.

But that’s not all, as the model shared another photo from a formal event where she sported a long wig, reminiscent of Rapunzel. Her dress was strapless with brightly patterned fabric throughout, all of which might seem like they may clash, but worked together perfectly for a funky and fresh look.

In other news, Maxwell previously spoke with Grazia about her modeling career.

“It’s obviously a glamorous job, and you can reach out to a lot of people within seconds through Instagram or Twitter or Snapchat. It doesn’t have to be something very serious. I think it’s just giving insight into your life a little bit, and if they’re interested, they’re going to look at it.”

With over 4.2 million Instagram followers, Stella obviously knows what she’s doing when it comes to social media.

She also noted that she doesn’t like being talked about or known for whoever she happens to be dating at the time.