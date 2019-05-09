Hailey Clauson Flaunts Major Cleavage In A White Bikini On Instagram

Hailey Clauson shared a sneak peek from this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition today on Instagram, and so far it looks like her fans are loving it. The newest photo showed Hailey posing in a white bikini. The material of the swimsuit appeared to be a heavier fabric, similar to a wetsuit. The top had thick straps and zipped up in the front center. She left most of the top unzipped, however, and flaunted her cleavage. The bottoms were matching, with black stitches and accents around the edges. Clauson posed with the ocean behind her, as she grabbed onto a rusted railing with her hands. Her hair was pulled back in a casual hairstyle, although the wind blew much of it in her hair, somewhat obscuring her face.

And prior to that, Hailey shared a photo of herself wearing a crochet bikini top. In it, her hair was super blond. Since then, however, it looks like the model has opted to dye her hair brown. This was possible to know for sure, thanks to a selfie that she posted a couple of days ago on Instagram. She wore a robe for the shot, although it was falling off her shoulders, as she tilted her head to the left. Her hair was down in a heavy right part, as she pouted for the camera while wearing a striking pink lipstick. Hailey also wore dark mascara, which helped her eyes pop.

Previously, Clauson spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about a prior year’s shoot with Sports Illustrated.

“I actually have a name now. I have more opportunities, which I normally probably wouldn’t have had. Now, I’m not just another model, which in the modeling industry it’s really hard to break out of that.”

The model also opened up about the transition of becoming more well known by the public.

“In the last year I’ve had people come up asking for photos or wanting to introduce themselves because they’re a fan. I think of myself as just a normal everyday girl, so it’s weird to have that attention, but its exciting.”

“For Sports Illustrated, you have to be prepared for anything. It’s not just looking pretty in a bikini, I’ll tell you that,” she added, dispelling any myths people may have in their minds about what it takes to be a Sports Illustrated model.

Loading...

Her role in the ever-popular magazine has gained her tons of fans, with her current Instagram follower count numbering over 522,000.