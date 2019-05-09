‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lola Begs Abby For A Favor

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby and Lola learn the truth about who attacked Lola, and Abby is ready to turn Mia in, but Lola asks her boss for a favor.

Not only does Paul (Doug Davidson) have his suspicions about Lola’s (Sasha Calle) attacker, but also now Lola herself and Abby (Melissa Ordway) begin to put two and two together.

It all starts when Arturo (Jason Canela) visits Lola at work to tell her that he and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) plan to move back to Miami, according to SheKnows Soaps. Lola argues with Arturo about Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). She cannot believe that Arturo would do that to their brother even though Mia’s baby could be either brother’s child.

Arturo slips up and mentions that if the baby isn’t Rey’s, then Rey will ensure that Mia goes to prison, which confuses Lola. Although Arturo tries to cover, Lola finally realizes that Mia attacked her, causing her to hit her head and fall into the Abbott pool. Lola ended up in a coma for a month after that, and she lost a lot of time with Kyle, who even married Summer (Hunter King) to help save Lola’s life, according to The Inquisitr.

While Lola may be willing to keep the details of Mia being her attacker under wraps, Abby (Melissa Ordway) is less inclined to cover for the woman who slept with her fiance and led to the broken engagement.

Lola goes to confront Mia, and Abby happens to overhear Lola’s accusation, which Mia never denies. Mia and Abby get into a shouting match and yell about their previous fight, and then Abby decides to call the police. However, Lola stops her. After all, if Lola hadn’t been in the hospital, then doctors may not have found out about her liver issue, so oddly, it was a blessing in disguise that Mia attacked her sister-in-law.

Not surprisingly, Mia blames Arturo for ratting her out since she automatically jumps to conclusions. Both Abby and Lola know, which makes Arturo freak out since Abby could blow the whistle and cause Mia to end up in prison. Arturo realizes that only Lola can press charges, and he believes his sister will listen to him.

Lola begs Abby not to turn Mia in, and Abby agrees once she realizes that Arturo and Mia plan to leave Genoa City and head back to Miami. Of course, Kyle realizes something is going on, and Lola will be forced to figure out what to tell him.