Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Summer Flips When Kyle Asks Lola To Move In

Big new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle is ready to move to the next step with Lola, and he’s not at all careful about Summer’s feelings, which may leave him with an angry ex-wife-to-be.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) are in love, and they don’t care who knows. Sure, Summer (Hunter King) is still Kyle’s wife, but supposedly they’re getting a divorce, and Kyle and Lola aren’t even trying to keep under wraps for Summer.

Kyle actor Michael Mealor told Soap Opera Digest about the storyline. He said, “They’re in a state of bliss and want to be around each other all the time. There’s no question anymore of who’s lurking around the corner and will they get caught, so now they can just be themselves.”

They kiss in front of Summer and don’t worry about her reaction or feelings. Sure, Summer is trying to work to reel Kyle back in, but it doesn’t seem like her plan is working in any way. They’re working on a deal, and Summer tries to force Kyle to stay out late with the person they’ve been meeting with, but Kyle calls her out on her drama.

According to Mealor, “Kyle knows the deal was made and is fine. Summer is trying to make him feel guilty, so he tells her, ‘There’s no truth coming out of you, just got home.’ He’s trying to be sensitive but at some point, he needs to live his own life, and she’s finally realizing, ‘He’s not coming back to me.'”

After dealing with Summer’s shenanigans, Kyle asks Lola to move in with him. Sure, it’d be more romantic if Summer hadn’t lived there a couple of weeks ago or if Kyle had his own place. Even though he lives in his family’s home, his gesture is not lost on Lola. She certainly wants to spend as much time with her boyfriend as possible especially considering all the wasted time they had, and the time she spent in a coma after Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) attacked her thinking she was Abby (Melissa Ordway). The Inquisitr reported that Mia gets arrested for the attack this week.

Of course, Summer is still a force to be reckoned with, and Lola and Kyle may not get the happily ever after they’ve hoped for.

Mealor asked, “Will Summer accept Kyle’s decision or will she notch up her efforts to level 10?”

Knowing Summer Newman, she will likely push things up and do everything she can to not only break up Kyle and Lola but also get Kyle back even if it’s not as a boyfriend or husband. At this point, she might settle for revenge.