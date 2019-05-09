Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Major Cleavage In Tiny Black Tank As She Debuts New Hair Style On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow is turning heads yet again with a sizzling new Instagram upload that is going over extremely well with her 9.4 million followers. The social media sensation sent pulses racing with her latest post that also debuted a major change to her signature look.

The 25-year-old stunned in her newest Instagram snap in a sexy, all-black ensemble that left very little to the imagination. Her tight, black bustier-style crop-top hardly contained her voluptuous assets as she posed for the camera with a sensual look and plenty of cleavage on display. As for her lower half, the stunner sported an even skimpier black mini skirt that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The barely-there number perfectly hugged every inch of Tammy’s curvy booty and barely grazed passed her upper thigh, threatening to expose a little more than the model intended. The waistband of the Australian beauty’s skirt sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and giving a peek at her impressive abs to anyone that stopped their scrolling for a look at the sexy upload.

If Tammy’s minuscule ensemble wasn’t going to get eyes on her, the drastic change in her hair would. The latest edition to the stunner’s feed revealed that she swapped her signature platinum blonde locks for bright pink tresses, which were worn in a sleek middle part and cascaded behind her shoulders and down her back. The bombshell also sported a makeup look that perfectly complimented her bold new do with a hot pink eye shadow and glossy lip.

Fans of the fitness clothing designer went absolutely wild for her steamy new social media upload. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 77,000 likes after just 50 minutes of going live, as well as hundreds of comments from fans complimenting Tammy on her jaw-dropping display.

“YOU ARE SOOO SOOO GORGEOUS,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“Omg love the pink hair!” commented a third.

From her clothing to her glam, Tammy has been rocking some bright, gorgeous colors on her Instagram as of late. Just yesterday, the babe rocked a trendy set of skintight lavender workout gear that clung to her dangerous curves as she impressed her millions of followers with a video showing off her fitness skills.

Last week, the stunner wowed her fans yet again with a poolside snap of her in a bright green and blue tie-dye bikini that sent her fans into a frenzy.