‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Shocks Sharon

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon is absolutely stunned when she first sees Adam even though she already knew that he is alive.

Sharon (Sharon Case) promised Victor (Eric Braeden) she would help Adam (Mark Grossman) recover his memories although she couldn’t make any guarantees. The Inquisitr reported that Adam didn’t show up to meet Sharon, but she managed to feel his presence, and then later, she thought she might have thought that she felt him outside her room.

However, eventually Sharon sees Adam in the flesh, and it still leaves her speechless. Head writer Josh Griffith discussed the shocking May sweeps storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently.

Sharon is “in complete shock. Sharon knows that Victor wouldn’t lie to her about Adam being alive, but she needed to see him for herself to accept the news that he’s alive and back in her life,” he said.

For some, it may seem odd that Sharon would be interested in helping Adam considering he stole Faith from her and gave her to Ashley (Eileen Davidson). However, they ended up falling in love and getting married after all that, so they clearly had a connection with each other despite how deeply Adam hurt Sharon.

“Adam supported Sharon at one of the lowest points in her life and now is the time for Sharon to return the favor. Her loyalty will be tested when her loved ones question her judgment. She also has questions about Adam’s new life and wonders if he is still the same man she once knew.”

Adam rescued Sharon from the fire she set at Newman Ranch, and then he helped her get some help. Sharon credits Adam with saving her life. Eventually, Sharon received a bipolar diagnosis and got help. Now her mental health is under control, and it has been for a while, which is probably why those who love Sharon the most worry about her helping Adam and getting involved with him again especially since she just started a relationship with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

No doubt Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are concerned about how close Sharon is getting with Adam since she’s been in such a great place recently despite her failed relationship and wedding with Nick. There’s no doubt that Adam’s return will shake things up in Genoa City for quite some time especially considering Adam may have some ulterior motives for his unexpected arrival.