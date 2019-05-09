‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Celebrates Son’s First Birthday: ‘I’m Such A Proud Mommy’

It’s hard to believe that Teen Mom OG Amber Portwood’s son James is already celebrating his first birthday. The proud mom took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some photos of her son’s special day.

“Today is James 1st Birthday everyone!! I’m such a proud mommy and love seeing my babies together! So amazing! Sending so much love to everyone! I’m just super happy lol”

With the post, Amber included a photo of her son James with his big sister, Leah. In the photo, James is looking down at his big sister who is smiling at him. Amber shared another photo to Instagram showing James sitting in his high chair with a blue smash cake. An unlit candle in the shape of the number one is on top of the cake. James looks adorable staring down at the cake.

Amber gave birth to her second child last year. At first, fans of Teen Mom OG were shocked to learn that Amber and her boyfriend of a few short months were expecting a baby together. However, the couple are going strong and their baby boy is happy.

After giving birth to James last year, Amber opened up to Us Weekly about being a mom at 28-years-old versus being a mother as a teenager and admitted that, as a teen, she was “clueless.”

“I didn’t want to ask questions because I didn’t want to sound young or stupid … This is a chance for me to really show what kind of mother I am.”

Audiences met Amber Portwood on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. In the episode, she and her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley found out they were expecting a baby together. The couple tried to make their relationship work, but they had troubles.

Amber ended up spending some time in prison. While she was incarcerated, her daughter lived with Gary. The reality show star was released from prison early and she soon started to share her story again on Teen Mom OG which had been on a hiatus.

Recently, Amber spent some time with her Teen Mom OG co-stars on a weekend getaway. Over the weekend, pictures of Amber with Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd were shared on social networking by some of the cast. Amber looked to be having a great time as she soaked up the sun with her co-stars.

Teen Mom OG is reportedly set to return to MTV for another season sometime in the future.