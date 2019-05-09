Shanina Shaik Flaunts Her Flawless Bikini Body In Red And White Striped Two-Piece On Instagram

Bikini season is here, and it’s got Shanina Shaik smiling. The Victoria’s Secret model wowed her Instagram followers with a sizzling new snap of her sporting a skimpy two-piece that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 28-year-old’s most recent Instagram upload was shared on Wednesday, May 8 and captured the stunner beaming from ear-to-ear as she posed for the camera. Shanina stunned her fans by sporting a sexy striped bikini in the snap that showed some major skin and left very little to the imagination.

The model set pulses racing in her barely-there triangle-style top that put an insane amount of cleavage on display thanks to it’s wide, plunging neckline. As for her lower half, the Australian bombshell rocked a matching pair of high rise bottoms that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The band of the tiny garment sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and impressive abs, while its high-cut design exposed nearly every inch of her curvy booty and toned legs.

Shanina added some bling to her beach day look with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings that shimmered under the shining sun. The beauty appeared to have just emerged from the water in her skin-baring new social media photo, as her long, dark tresses looked damp as fell around her face. The stunner gathered her locks over to one shoulder, giving her fans a glimpse at her minimal makeup look that highlighted her striking features.

The model’s sparkling smile was a clear sign that she was enjoying the warmth of the golden sun on her bronzed skin, just like her 1.7 million Instagram followers enjoyed her latest post. At the time of this writing, Shanina’s post has racked up more than 18,000 likes after just six hours of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments from fans complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Sooo cute, sooo beautiful,” one person wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“Stunning as per usual,” commented a third fan.

Shanina has seriously been turning up the heat on her Instagram account as of late. On Monday, the babe uploaded a trio of photos capturing her rocking a trendy white satin suit that she opted to go braless under, and her followers certainly enjoyed the snaps.

Last week, the Victoria’s Secret beauty shared another steamy shot of her in an even tinier bikini than the one from her most recent post. Standing on the beach, Shanina stood with one hand on her hip as she flaunted her incredible body in a minuscule black two-piece that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.