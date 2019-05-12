‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theory: Jon Snow Is The New Night King

Could the Night King be resurrected via Jon Snow?

Even though the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) is dead, theories still survive. And the latest one sees Jon Snow (Kit Harington) taking the helm as the Westerosi bad guy in Game of Thrones Season 8.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 8 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 3 (titled “The Long Night”) of the final season of Game of Thrones saw Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) sneak up on the Night King and defeat him using her Valyrian steel dagger. Immediately, everyone in his dead army fell and Westeros was safe from his advance. However, a new theory suggests that a new Night King could be created.

On Reddit, one user has suggested that Jon Snow could end up becoming the Night King in the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones. But why would Jon do that?

Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8 saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) suffering further devastating blows with the loss of her second dragon, Rhaegal, and her most trusted advisor, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). As a result of this, the Redditor surmises that Daenerys will descend into madness and those surrounding her will have to devise a way to defeat her.

“I think things are getting set up for Jon Snow to return as the Night King,” the Reddit user begins.

“Something tells me Dany will make quick work of Cersei once the battle happens, but in the midst will turn mad (she’s already well on her way). Once she finally snaps, the only way to beat her will be for Jon to turn into the Night King and defeat her.”

The Redditor also offers up further evidence regarding Jon becoming the new Night King. In a conversation Jon recently had with Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), Tormund said that Jon had the true North in him, a possible cryptic suggestion alluding to Jon being the Night King.

Although, as Inverse point out, if Jon were to turn into the Night King, it would likely have to be at the hand of Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), aka the Three-Eyed Raven. Bran is really the only person in Game of Thrones who has the knowledge of how this is done and he is miles away from Jon at the present moment, so this doesn’t seem likely.

Additionally, there is also the possibility that Bran told Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) how to do it during his conversation leading up to the Battle of Winterfell. Of course, viewers will just have to tune into future episodes of Game of Thrones to find out if this theory has any merit or not.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.