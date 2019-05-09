Watch Chelsea FC Vs. Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Semifinal 2nd Leg, Start Time

Chelsea FC have the edge with an away goal in their UEFA Europa League semifinal, heading into the second leg tied 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt.

With the chance for an all-England UEFA Europa League Final — to go with the all-England Champions League Final set up by dramatic Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur victories this week — Chelsea will attempt to hold on at home against one of the most surprising teams of the season in Europe, fourth-place Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, after a goal in the 45th minute by Pedro sent Chelsea home with a 1-1 aggregate score, but a crucial edge thanks to the away goal, per ESPN. Now Chelsea can hold Frankfurt to no more than a goal while scoring one themselves to advance to the Europa League final, in the semifinal second leg that will live stream from the Bridge.

To find out how to watch the Chelsea FC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the 41,600-seat Stamford Bridge football ground in London, England, on Thursday, May 9. That start time will be 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time in the Germany.

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Blues vs. Die Adler match starts at 2 a.m. on Friday morning, May 10, Western Indonesian Time, or 4 a.m. Eastern Indonesia Time.

Chelsea are playing in their 14th European semifinal since 1966, according to the Chelsea FC site, with nine of those coming since 2003 when Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich purchased the club. Chelsea have played in seven Champions League semifinals, and the current tie is the Blues’ second in the Europa League.

For Eintracht Frankfurt, Luka Jović scored his team’s lone goal in the first leg — his ninth of this season’s UEFA Europa League, according to the Bundesliga official website.

If Arsenal protect their 3-1 first-leg led when they travel to Valencia to complete the corresponding semifinal, per the Arsenal site, then all four teams in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League finals will hail from England’s Premier League.

Pedro (r) scored Chelsea’s vital away goal in the first leg on an assist from Ruben Loftus-Cheek (l). Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

To watch the Chelsea FC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League semifinal second-leg decider from Stamford Bridge, access the streaming video provided by Univision Deportes, streaming through Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Chelsea vs. Frankfurt Europa League game streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a possible way to watch the stream live for free without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Europa League semifinal decider stream live for free.

The only English-language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Chelsea FC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Germany, DAZN Deutschland is the place to watch — as is DAZN in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will stream the match live, and throughout much of Africa, Super Sport 5 will stream the semifinal first-leg live online.

A more extensive list of live streaming sources for the Chelsea FC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League clash in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.