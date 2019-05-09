Oops – Royal Family Introduces Harry And Meghan’s Baby As The Son Of William And Kate

When it comes to accidents, this is one royally major oops.

The birth of a baby is something to be cherished and admired by all of those who can share in the moment, but sometimes, mistakes end up taking the spotlight. Upon the birth of young Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Royal Family took to the Internet to announce the great news. Unfortunately, they credited the birth of the child, not to his parents, but to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Not too long after the name of the young child was revealed by his parents, the Royal Family made sure that everyone knew it. Someone on the social media team headed over to their official website and welcome Archie by creating a page of his very own to add to the historic lineage.

As reported by People, though, someone ended up making a horrible mistake.

The idea to create a webpage for Archie and congratulate his parents, someone actually ended up giving all the attention to Prince William and Kate. The picture posted on the page was indeed that of Prince Harry and Meghan, but the wording and description is what threw a lot of people off.

Archie was announced as the “first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.” For those who may not be overly familiar with the Royal Family, those titles belong to William and Kate as Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It didn’t take long for fans of the Royal Family to latch onto this mistake and immediately take to social media to wonder what exactly was going on. Sure, Meghan Markle may have appeared to take forever to give birth, but she had every right to be more tired than anyone else. One would expect that the website director of the Royal Family knew who Archie’s parents are.

Some people were truly offended by the mistake and began spewing insults on Twitter and Facebook. Others know that people are simply human and mistakes are bound to happen. It’s not like that error on the website was going to actually change who is going to take home Archie and raise him.

It has been a trying couple of weeks for the Royal Family as they’ve awaited the birth of the first child for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. With Meghan’s due date never really known more closely than “late April or early May,” it turned into an anxious waiting game. Now, she has had her baby boy and he truly does belong to her and husband Prince Harry, not Prince William and Kate Middleton.