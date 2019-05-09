Watch Houston Rockets Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: Game Five, Start Time, NBA West Playoff Semifinal

The Houston Rockets go for a third win in a row over the defending NBA champions when they travel to Golden State to face the Warriors in Game Five.

The defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors face something close to a must-win game when they return home after dropping two straight in Houston to the Western Conference fourth-seeded Rockets. But the Warriors defended their home court well in the regular season, winning 30 of their 41 home games, per the Associated Press. But they have been somewhat more vulnerable in the postseason, dropping two home games in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. The two teams found themselves in the same position, knotted at 2-2, last year in the conference finals, with the Warriors ultimately winning in seven games. This year’s second-round series may be close to decided in Game Five, however, a game which will live stream from Oakland.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors fifth game of their semifinal NBA Western Conference Playoff series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 19,500-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, April 30.

That start time is 10:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, the Rockets-Warriors Game Five tipoff time will be 3:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, May 8.

The Warriors could use a more distributed scoring attack against the aggressive Rockets. Kevin Durant has carried most of the load for the Warriors, topping 30 points in seven of his last eight playoff games — missing only in Game Two against the Rockets when he was held to 29, according to Basketball Reference.

But according to power forward Draymond Green, the Warriors also need to up the physicality of their game, per the NBA site.

“We didn’t match their physicality until the last four minutes of the game,” Green said after Game Four. “It’s been that way for about the last 96 minutes of the series, so we have to correct that.”

Kevin Durant has topped 30 points in seven of his last eight playoff games. Harry How / Getty Images

To watch the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Game Five playoff matchup live stream online from Oakland, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Rockets vs. Warriors showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Houston-Golden State clash for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time thanks to a mosaic view option.

Another way to watch the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the Rockets vs. Warriors game, and all NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors series deadlock-breaking Game Five live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena has rights to the NBA playoffs. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the NBA website.