Jenelle Evans Could Return To ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Get Details On MTV’s ‘Purposefully Vague’ Statement About Firing

Perhaps Jenelle Evans' co-stars shouldn't get too excited about her exit quite yet.

Jenelle Evans’ firing may not be set in stone quite yet.

Just one day after MTV confirmed they were cutting ties with the mother of three after her husband, David Eason, killed their French bulldog, Nugget, an insider claims their statement about firing her from Teen Mom 2 may have been more open-ended than anyone realized.

“MTV execs were purposefully vague in their statement about Jenelle not being on this season,” the source told Radar Online on May 8.

According to the report, the only way Evans could finagle her way back to the reality series is if she decides to end her marriage to Eason, which may never happen. After all, she’s staying by his side after he murdered her dog, and after he seemingly cost her the lucrative role on Teen Mom 2 that she’s held for the past several years.

“If Jenelle decided to divorce David and really move on with her life then they would consider bringing her back,” the insider said. “But it will be a long time.”

Radar Online confirmed that there are no immediate plans to film with Evans in the future but said the door isn’t completely shut in regard to a potential comeback. Still, Evans would have to make some major decisions about the fate of her relationship with Eason.

“She would have to have him completely out of her life, and it doesn’t look like she’s going to do that,” the insider explained.

Loading...

While Evans returning to Teen Mom 2 may seem like a long shot for fans, viewers should keep in mind that MTV did bring Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham back to Teen Mom OG after cutting ties with them years prior. As fans will recall, Teen Mom stopped filming when Portwood was sentenced to prison years ago but after her release, MTV welcomed her back and resumed production on the show. Then, after Abraham released a sex tape, she was welcomed back to the show.

Evans and Eason have been at the center of Teen Mom 2 for the past few years, even though Eason was fired from the series in February. As fans will recall, Eason was accused of being abusive towards Evans’ children before MTV fired him for going on a homophobic rant in February of last year.

To see more of Evans and her family, don’t miss the remaining episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9A, her final season, on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.