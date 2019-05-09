‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Gorga Reveals The Key To His Happy Marriage To Wife Melissa, And It’s A Bit X-Rated

Melissa Gorga's hubby is telling all about what goes down behind closed doors.

How do Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga make their marriage work?

According to Joe, it all goes down in the bedroom!

During a recent interview with Us Weekly magazine, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about the key to his marriage and revealed that he and Melissa keep their spark alive by having as much sex as they can.

“We still are obsessed with each other. I mean, we still have sex more than the average [couple],” Joe told the magazine at the Envy by Melissa Gorga fashion show on Friday, May 3.

“I don’t think of her as my wife. I think of her as my girlfriend, and we just keep it real, and the key is as much sex as you can have. It keeps us together.”

Melissa and Joe even go as far as to role play. However, as Joe admitted, he’s a bit more playful than his wife.

In her own interview with the magazine, Melissa said that while she appreciates how much her husband loves her, she doesn’t always find his antics funny. As she explained, she’s older now and when it comes to talking about sex 24 hours each day, she’s not always on board with Joe’s X-rated antics. That said, she knows it comes from a good place and at the end of the day, she knows Joe loves her no matter how much sex they are having.

Melissa and Joe have been married for 14 years and share three children, daughter Antonia, 13, and sons Gino, 11, and Joey, 8.

After dishing racy details about his love life with Melissa, Joe, the younger brother of Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice, went on to address how his nieces, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, have been coping with their father Joe Giudice’s impending deportation.

“They’re all suffering very much,” he explained to Us Weekly magazine. “They just got to keep their head up high and that’s what they’re doing. They’re strong little girls, and they’re just going to keep fighting, you know?”

Joe Giudice was released from prison in March after serving a 41-month prison term but because the appeal of his deportation was recently denied, he could soon be sent back to his native Italy as a result of his crimes, and due to the fact that he never became a citizen of the United States.

Melissa, Joe, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.