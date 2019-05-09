Watch Colorado Avalanche Vs. San Jose Sharks Live Stream: Game 7 NHL West Playoffs 2nd Round, Start Time

The Colorado Avalanche look to make the NHL Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2002 when they face the favored San Jose Sharks in Game Seven.

A series that has seen the two teams alternate wins has now ended up at Game Seven, after the San Jose Sharks missed a chance to close out the lower-seeded Colorado Avalanche in an overtime Game Six thriller that saw Colorado Captain Gabriel Landeskog — who tallied 34 regular season goals — score at 2:32 of overtime, per Hockey Reference, to keep Colorado alive and send the series back to northern California for a do-or-die finale. Now the game to decide who advances to face the St. Louis Blues in the NHL Western Conference finals will be decided in the seventh game, which will live stream from San Jose.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks NHL second-round do-or-dis Game Seven, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Face-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 17,500-seat SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, May 8. That start time will be 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time, 9 p.m. Eastern.

In Denmark, the Czech Republic and other countries in central Europe, the puck will drop at 3 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Thursday, May 9. In China, the ‘Lanche-Sharks showdown starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, China Standard Time.

The Sharks, who finished the season with 46 wins and 101 points comparedo 38 wins and 90 points for Colorado, may get reinforcements in the form of team-leading regular season goal scorer Joe Pavelski, who has missed the entire second-round series with a head injury. Pavlevski, who scored 38 in the regular season — though only one in the seven-game first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights — may be ready to play on Wednesday, according to NBC Sports.

“He’s day to day. He’s getting better every day,” said San Jose Coach Peter DeBoer, who said that whether or not to include Pavlevski will be a game-time decision. “I don’t have anything more for you. There’s nothing hidden. There’s no secret information here.”

San Jose has never won a Stanley Cup, and has played in only one Cup Final — in 2016 — since the team’s founding as an expansion franchise in 1991, per HR. Colorado won the Cup in 1995, in their first season after relocating from Quebec where they were known as the Nordiques. The Avalanche won the Stanley Cup again in 2001, but a win on Wednesday will send them back to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2002.

Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog sent teh Avalanche into Game Seven with overtime goal in the sixth game. Derek Leung / Getty Images

