Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victoria And Billy Hate That Adam Is Alive

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that neither Victoria nor Billy are thrilled to learn that her brother Adam is alive.

Just when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) felt like she had herself firmly ensconced as the heir to her father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) at Newman Enterprises, she learns that her brother Adam (Mark Grossman) is alive. She’d just gotten both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) out of the way so that she could be the top executive at the family business, and now Adam is back, and he may end up pushing her off her throne.

Head writer, Josh Griffith recently discussed the bombshell storyline that sent ripples throughout Genoa City with Soap Opera Digest. He said, “Victoria has worked long and hard to regain her position of power at Newman Enterprises. With Nick and Abby out of the way, Victoria thought she had eliminated the competition. She knows that Adam is a worthy opponent and she is ready for a fight. However, Adam may have his eye on a bigger prize than Newman Enterprises.”

Victor will likely want to set Adam up at Newman, but there’s a chance that Adam will not want to go to work at the family company. It is hard to imagine what Adam thinks is worth more than Newman, but there’s something he may have in mind.

Billy (Jason Thompson) is not thrilled about the news either. After all, Adam killed his daughter Delia in an accident, and there is no love lost between these two. While Billy hopes to marry Victoria again soon, he does not love hearing that Adam is alive to be his brother-in-law.

According to Griffin, “Everyone’s defenses are up as they worry about the drama that Adam’s return will bring to their lives. Dead or alive, Billy does not trust Adam, and makes it his mission to protect Victoria and the kids from him at all costs.”

It looks like there will be some clashes between Adam and Victoria as well as Billy when he comes back to Genoa City. It certainly doesn’t sound like it’ll be a happy sibling reunion for the Newmans this time around after Adam was presumed dead. Plus, some people wonder if Adam has amnesia. If he doesn’t, then there is something that Adam is planning that may not benefit everybody in his family, and of course, they don’t want anybody to upset the status quo.

Then there is also the remaining prison sentence that Adam may have to serve. This return to Genoa City won’t be an easy one for the prodigal Newman son.