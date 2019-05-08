Kenya Moore Reveals If She Was Fired From RHOA, Explains Why She Didn’t Film Season 11

Why was Kenya Moore really absent from the 'RHOA' Season 11 cast?

Kenya Moore opened up about her absence from the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 cast during a recent appearance on the Streetz 94.5 radio show.

While there have been many rumors suggesting Moore was fired from the show after refusing to have her husband, Marc Daly, appear alongside her on the show, the new mom told the hosts of the radio series that it was actually her decision to take a break from filming the Bravo TV reality series.

“They didn’t make me [leave],” Moore said, according to a May 8 report from Hollywood Life. “Trust me, I wasn’t fired.”

According to Moore, she wasn’t fired from the show. In fact, there was an offer made to her by the network but she never went through with joining her co-stars for Season 11. As for the reports claiming she was fired, Moore said they were nothing more than “silliness.”

When asked why she decided to walk away from The Real Housewives of Atlanta after appearing on the series in a full-time role for six seasons, Moore said there were several reasons and explained that things didn’t come together between Bravo TV in a way that worked for them both. So, rather than agree to something that didn’t work, Moore decided to focus on her family.

Looking back, Moore couldn’t be happier about her decision.

“I’m so happy that I did. I’m so happy that nothing happened to my baby, and that she was protected, and that she was loved,” Moore shared.

“The outcome is that she is such a happy baby, and that’s all I could have ever dreamed of.”

Moore and Daly welcomed daughter Brooklyn in November of last year.

Over the past several months, as The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast reassembles to film the series’ 12th season, rumors have been swirling in which sources have claimed Moore will be brought back to the show after making a cameo appearance at a party thrown by Cynthia Bailey during the series’ 11th season.

“Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done,” a source close to Moore told Hollywood Life.

“She really wanted to make this happen. She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June. The other ladies are excited to have her back as well.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.