WWE News: Becky Lynch Rips Sasha Banks, Says She Has ‘Fallen From Grace’

'The Man' held nothing back when talking about Sasha Banks who has been absent for weeks.

Former WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks hasn’t been seen anywhere since losing her match at WrestleMania 35. It was reported that she and Bayley had actually complained loudly when it was revealed they would be losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and things have turned ugly. Now, Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is holding nothing back when speaking of Banks and even believes she has “fallen from grace.”

There had been rumors that Banks was prepared to quit WWE during WrestleMania 35 weekend, but she was talked into staying for a while. Since then, she hasn’t been on WWE television and was told to take time to think about things before making a final decision.

The Inquisitr reported that those close to Banks believed she was prepared to sit out the remainder of her contract with WWE and leave once it expired. While that speculation hasn’t been proven as of yet, she has still not wrestled a match or appeared anywhere in over a month.

On the same night that Banks and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Becky Lynch appeared in the main event and stole the show. Once WrestleMania 35 was over, Lynch walked out with the Women’s Titles for both brands, and now, she is speaking out about Banks who has gone missing in action.

Sports Illustrated had the honor of speaking with Lynch recently and she spoke on a number of topics which included her big win at WrestleMania 35. She participated in the first WrestleMania in history to be headlined by women, and she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the process.

One may think that she has everything going for her right now, and it certainly seems that way, but she’s not afraid to kick down some doors.

During her conversation with SI, Lynch decided to leave nothing inside and called out Sasha Banks. Becky is set to defend both of her titles at Money In The Bank with matches against Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans, but she welcomes all those who want to step up and face her.

Loading...

That’s when she called out Banks and believes that she has fallen from her previous highs in WWE and NXT.

“Come fight me, Sasha. At one time, Sasha Banks was the top dog, she was ‘The Boss,’ but Sasha’s fallen from grace. It seems like she can’t hack it. “Let’s prove something. I know we’ve had tremendous matches back in NXT, and it’s been an age since we stepped in the ring together, and I would love to again, but this is a whole different kettle of fish. This ain’t ‘The Lasskicker’ anymore, this is ‘The Man.’ I would love to go toe-to-toe, ‘The Man’ vs. ‘The Boss,’ to prove who is the top dog now.”

Fans have been wondering about the status of Sasha Banks in WWE and when she will return to the ring. At this point, some are beginning to think that they may never see her wrestle in a WWE ring again and just leave when her contract expires. If it were up to Becky Lynch, though, she’s ready to take on “The Boss” anytime and anyplace.