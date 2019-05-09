Topless Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Nothing But A Shiny Gold Thong

When it comes to itsy-bitsy clothing, Alessandra Ambrosio knows what she’s doing. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel hung up her wings in 2017, but she walked away with 17 years’ worth of runway appearances for the lingerie brand. Now aged 38, this Brazilian bombshell is proving that some women don’t have a shelf life.

On May 8, the supermodel updated her Instagram. The sun-drenched snap shows Alessandra poolside, fully topless, and seemingly fully at peace. Her bronzed back is shimmering in the sunlight – those beating rays are likewise accentuating Alessandra’s gold-metallic bikini briefs. The thonged lower is ruched at the waist and adorned with small diamanté clasps. Bar these and Ambrosio’s hoop earrings, bracelets, and necklace, the look is bare.

A flashing of underboob is likely drawing the eye for male fans, but this icon isn’t just idolized by men. Fashionistas will likely be picking up on the gold swimwear. Beady-eyed ones may also notice the gold-and-white-piped straw hat lying near the model.

A simple caption points towards Alessandra celebrating the middle of the week. Comments are suggesting that Instagram is distracted. One user wrote:

“Yup i’m gonna be late…But I’m still on that page”

Another fan went for a touch more interaction, per their comment.

“Somebody’s asking for a back rub”

Alessandra has 9.9 million followers. Her career as one of fashion’s biggest icons spans over two decades.

Despite having countless Vogue covers and campaigns to her name, Ambrosio remains best-known for donning those Victoria’s Secret outfits. Her days as a Victoria’s Secret Angel may be over, but Alessandra has full recollections of her reigning era. In 2018, Byrdie interviewed Alessandra on her time with the brand. The model recalled her early days.

“Here’s what I remember: I went to a casting for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and they asked me to stay. They wanted me to be the fit model for that year. So I got to try every single outfit for the show.”

For Ambrosio, the role came with some major perks. She added, “It was such an amazing experience because we got to fly on Concorde, and it was my first time in Cannes, and it was at the film festival. It was ultra-glamorous, you know?”

Victoria’s Secret’s biggest faces now include Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Candice Swanepoel. While the current limelight may be on younger starlets, this veteran hasn’t been forgotten. Alessandra’s Instagram following points towards the icon she is. Her account is followed by Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Cara Delevingne. Ambrosio is likewise followed by Nicki Minaj, Olivia Culpo, Chrissy Teigen, and Lele Pons.