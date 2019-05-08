Could Ramona Singer And Mario Singer Get Back Together? They’re In A ‘Good Place’ After His ‘RHONY’ Return

Ramona Singer is dishing on her thoughts of a reconciliation.

Ramona Singer reunited with her former husband, Mario Singer, during filming on The Real Housewives of New York City‘s 11th season, but will they get back together romantically?

During a new interview, Ramona spoke about the possibility of reconciling with Mario, her former husband of 22 years, and admitted that while they aren’t dating at the moment, she never says never.

“Getting divorced wasn’t easy, but you know what? Mario and I are in a good place which you saw on the show,” Ramona told Hollywood Life on May 8. “I love him as a person. I settled into that and it’s important to not harbor any animosity towards one person for the other.”

Ramona and Mario were married for 22 years before parting ways in 2014 after the reality star caught Mario cheating on her with another woman, socialite Kasey Dexter, whom he later dated for several years. However, their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2016, after the ex-couple unsuccessfully attempted to make their marriage work.

While Ramona was certainly devastated by the way in which her marriage to Mario ended, she said that resenting one another is “not good for yourself or your heart and soul or your children that you share.”

Ramona and Mario are currently acting as co-parents to their adult daughter, Avery Singer, 24, who is often seen posing for photos with her mother on her Instagram page.

As for possibly getting back together with Mario in the future, Ramona said “never say never” but added that she didn’t think she and Mario would work at this point in their lives because they are different people who want different things. She also said that she’s not going to commit to anyone unless she is completely sold on the idea of staying with them.

Speaking of her current love life, Ramona said she’s not seeing anyone at the moment but would be overjoyed to find love in the future. As she explained, everybody likes to be loved by someone other than their friends and their family members and she would enjoy getting to spend her life with someone special. That said, if she never finds love again after her divorce from ex-husband Mario, she’ll be okay with that.

“I realized that if it’s going to happen it happens and if it doesn’t it doesn’t,” Ramona said.

To see more of Ramona and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.