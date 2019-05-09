Emily Ratajkowski Goes Completely Nude In Sizzling Instagram Pic

Emily Ratajkowski set Instagram on fire on Wednesday with a steamy photo that left nothing to the imagination – sending pulses racing and hearts aflutter amid her massive fan base.

Earlier today, the gorgeous model and actress took to the popular social media platform to unveil a new elaborate hairstyle. Not one to shy away from flaunting her hourglass curves in skin-baring snaps, Emily chose to fully strip down for her latest Instagram photo, going completely nude for the camera.

Posing in bed with nothing but a white sheet to cover her most intimate curves, the “Blurred Lines” hottie proudly showed off her insane body in the sizzling pic. As she looked directly into the lens with a provocative gaze, Emily gave her fans an ample view of the sinuous contours of her delicate frame, putting her bare chest and famously taut waistline on full display.

While she may be comfortable baring it all for the camera, as she has shown many times over in the numerous topless shared to Instagram – the most recent of which was posted last week, per a previous report from The Inquisitr – Emily didn’t want to give away too much. As such, the stunning Vogue model covered her buxom assets with her long, chestnut-brown tresses, flashing some major underboob – and getting some viral attention in the process.

As Emily noted in the photo caption, the purpose of the torrid snap was to show off her eye-catching new hairdo. Although she typically wears her long tresses in a simple, straight hairstyle, usually with a mid-part and framing her beautiful face, the brunette bombshell sported a lavish set of soft waves in her latest Instagram pic.

Her sweltering Instagram update stirred a lot of attention on social media, amassing more than 360,000 likes within an hour of having been posted. At the same time, Emily’s fans rushed to the comments section to pile on the praises for the model’s flawless beauty.

“What dreams are made of,” wrote one of Emily’s Instagram followers, ending their message with a heart emoji.

“GODDESS,” penned another ardent fan.

“YES PLEASE,” read one of the many flattering messages, trailed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

Several hours before going fully nude on Instagram, Emily shared a sultry boudoir photo of herself getting ready for the smoldering snap. In that particular pic, the I Feel Pretty actress was portrayed wearing nothing but a fluffy white bathrobe as her hairstylist busily worked on her sumptuous-looking curls, giving her sexy look some finishing touches.

The 27-year-old stunner looked ravishing in her casual get-up, one that boasted a plunging neckline which exposed quite a bit of tanned skin. All dolled-up for her glamorous photo, Emily donned a face full of makeup that included a shimmering eyeshadow, dramatic eyelashes, and a touch of nude lip gloss.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the pillowy-lipped model slightly parted her lips in a seductive way as she stared directly into the camera with an intense gaze. The snapshot racked up close to 500,000 likes from her 22.7 million Instagram followers, in addition to over 1,600 comments.